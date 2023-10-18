Dr. Wolff Group
Dr. Wolff's Vagisan introduces hormone-free Moisturising Cream and Moisturising Cremolum, clinically proven to soothe vaginal dryness
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 October 2023 - Many woman experiencing menopause are troubled by vaginal dryness. It can cause discomfort when sitting, standing, exercising, during urinating and even working, and can greatly impact their quality of life. In Hong Kong, every 2 out of 3 women has experienced symptoms of Vaginal Dryness1. Yet, it remains a taboo topic, making it difficult for women to discuss their intimate health concerns with family, friends, or doctors, resulting in only one-quarter of affected woman seeking treatment2.
Dr Dawn Harper, a general practitioner in United Kingdom known for her expertise on menopause, emphasises on the importance for women suffering from vaginal dryness to use a moisturising cream with high water content and lipids which can provide lasting soothing relief for women experiencing Vaginal Dryness.
Dr. Wolff's Vagisan Moisturising Cream
About Dr. Wolff
Founded in 1905, Dr. Wolff is one of the largest medium-sized family-owned businesses in the Germany.
