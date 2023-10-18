Sparking a Fire Safety Revolution: Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. Progresses Towards Completion of Its Sparx Smart Sprinkler System with the Integration of Its Proprietary Software

CRANSTON, RI / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHGI), a fire protection technology company is making significant strides towards the finalization of its cutting-edge "hub," a pivotal component of the patent-pending technology behind the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System.

The Sparx Smart Sprinkler System comprises a hub that collects information, such as heat, carbon dioxide levels, flame presence, and smoke content from Sensing and Activation Units installed at each fire sprinkler in the system. The hub has the ability to force open traditional fire sprinklers that are integrated with Sparx Holdings Group, Inc.'s patent-pending activation technology to extinguish a fire hazard more quickly than traditional fire sprinklers acting alone.

Sparx Hub Touchscreen and Software Development - Home Screen

Sparx Hub Touchscreen and Software Development - Alarm Screen

Presently, Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. is diligently working on the development of its proprietary software embedded within the hub. This software is engineered to facilitate seamless communication with multiple Sensing and Activation Units and show the user if any alarms are present within the system. The hub itself is designed as a sleek touchscreen device which will be mounted on an electrical box containing important electronics, battery back-up power, and circuitry to provide effective system operation. The hub will be able to be mounted on walls or flat surfaces, offering users essential information related to the health and status of the Sparx Smart Sprinkler System, alerts, and pertinent data. Above are images showcasing the current state of the touchscreen development for the hub and snapshots of the menus which have already been developed in software for the user interface.

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. is confident that its Sparx Smart Sprinkler System will find widespread adoption in commercial spaces faced with unique fire safety challenges such as high ceilings, densely packed storage, and the storage of highly flammable commodities. The development of the comprehensive Sparx Smart Sprinkler System is currently in its beta phase, and it is swiftly moving towards completion, with the company anticipating a beta launch of the full system in the coming months.

For a demonstration of the prototype Sparx Sensing and Activation Units in action during a real fire scenario, please refer to the attached video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtlJBlV4qFk

