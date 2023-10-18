Netcracker Recognized for Accelerating Digital Transformation for Telco Customers

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the MEF Excellence Award for Most Impactful Service Automation Vendor. The award, which was presented during MEF's Global NaaS Event, acknowledges the company with the greatest impact on accelerating the digital transformation process through automation of business and operational workflows.

Netcracker's service automation spans the full service lifecycle incorporating business and operational processes across all layers and domains of the network. The Intelligent Operations Automation solutions leverage the MEF Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) framework together with service intent, artificial intelligence and an open, cloud-native design to accommodate dynamic services and slices and support new ways to monetize assets. With many successful deployments, Netcracker's solutions have helped customers such as etisalat by e&, Swisscom and Globe accelerate their digital transformations and improve customer experience.

"Netcracker's win at the 2023 MEF Excellence Awards is a testament to its commitment to innovation and its deep understanding of the needs of the automated services ecosystem," said Nan Chen, President of MEF. "We appreciate Netcracker's dedication to providing automation solutions that positively impact the industry and look forward to seeing future innovations."

"Netcracker is committed to bringing competitive automation solutions to our customers, and this award is a meaningful recognition of our efforts," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "We are honored to have a significant impact on the industry by supporting our customers through their digital transformations as they evolve and find new opportunities for monetization."

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231018464632/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com