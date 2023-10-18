Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % NEWS % – Hier ist man jetzt dabei
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
17.10.23
18:20 Uhr
1,002 Euro
-0,012
-1,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0321,06413:51
1,0401,05013:38
Dow Jones News
18.10.2023 | 12:31
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
18-Oct-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
18 October 2023 
Genel Energy plc 
 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL 
RESPONSIBILITIES AND A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES 
 
On 18 October 2023, Ümit Tolga Bilgin notified the Company that on 17 October 2023, Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. purchased 
2,976,747 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of GBP0.83 per share. Ümit Tolga Bilgin is Vice-Chairman of 
Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S., and is a Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc. 
On 18 October 2023, Yetik K. Mert notified the Company that on 17 October 2023, he purchased 107,000 Ordinary Shares in 
Genel Energy plc at a price of GBP0.8577 per share. Yetik K. Mert is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Genel 
Energy plc. 
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further 
detail. 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                            Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                      Person closely associated to Ümit Tolga Bilgin 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment              Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                            549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of      Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     JE00B55Q3P39 
                                     Purchase of ordinary shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     GBP0.83 per share 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                                     2,976,747 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      -Aggregated volume                     2,976,747 
       -Price                           GBP2,470,700 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                  17 October 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                                Yetik K. Mert 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                          Independent Non-Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment                  Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                                549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                                         Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                         JE00B55Q3P39 
                                         Purchase of ordinary shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                         GBP0.8577 per share 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                                         107,000 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      -Aggregated volume                         107,000 
       -Price                               GBP91,773.90 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                      17 October 2023 
f)      Place of the transaction                      London Stock Exchange

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94), with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  278992 
EQS News ID:  1751913 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1751913&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2023 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.