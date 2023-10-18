DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 18-Oct-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 October 2023 Genel Energy plc NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES On 18 October 2023, Ümit Tolga Bilgin notified the Company that on 17 October 2023, Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. purchased 2,976,747 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of GBP0.83 per share. Ümit Tolga Bilgin is Vice-Chairman of Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S., and is a Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc. On 18 October 2023, Yetik K. Mert notified the Company that on 17 October 2023, he purchased 107,000 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of GBP0.8577 per share. Yetik K. Mert is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc. The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz A.S. 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Person closely associated to Ümit Tolga Bilgin b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 Purchase of ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction GBP0.83 per share c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 2,976,747 Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 2,976,747 -Price GBP2,470,700 e) Date of the transaction 17 October 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Yetik K. Mert 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Independent Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 Purchase of ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction GBP0.8577 per share c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 107,000 Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 107,000 -Price GBP91,773.90 e) Date of the transaction 17 October 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Consulting +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94), with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: DSH TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 278992 EQS News ID: 1751913 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1751913&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2023 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)