Morgan Stanley Reports Net Revenues of $13.3 Billion, EPS of $1.38 and ROTCE of 13.5%
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today reported net revenues of $13.3 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to $13.0 billion a year ago. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $2.4 billion, or $1.38 per diluted share,1compared to net income of $2.6 billion, or $1.47 per diluted share,1 for the same period a year ago.
James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "While the market environment remained mixed this quarter, the Firm delivered solid results with an ROTCE of 13.5%. Our Equity and Fixed Income businesses navigated markets well, and both Wealth and Investment Management produced higher revenues and profits year-over-year. We completed the integration of E*TRADE in the quarter, further executing on our strategy of building revenue synergies across channels and attracting clients to our best-in-class advice offering. Our ability to gather assets, together with our strong capital position and leading client franchises, position us to deliver continued growth and strong shareholder returns going forward."
Financial Summary2,3
Highlights
Firm ($ millions, except per share data)
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
Net revenues
$13,273
$12,986
Provision for credit losses
$134
$35
Compensation expense
$5,935
$5,614
Non-compensation expenses
$4,059
$3,949
Pre-tax income7
$3,145
$3,388
Net income app. to MS
$2,408
$2,632
Expense efficiency ratio5
75%
74%
Earnings per diluted share1
$1.38
$1.47
Book value per share
$55.08
$54.46
Tangible book value per share
$40.53
$39.93
Return on equity
10.0%
10.7%
Return on tangible equity4
13.5%
14.6%
Institutional Securities
Net revenues
$5,669
$5,817
Investment Banking
$938
$1,277
Equity
$2,507
$2,459
Fixed Income
$1,947
$2,181
Wealth Management
Net revenues
$6,404
$6,120
Fee-based client assets ($ billions)8
$1,857
$1,628
Fee-based asset flows ($ billions)9
$22.5
$16.7
Net new assets ($ billions)10
$35.7
$64.8
U.S. Bank loans ($ billions)
$145.8
$145.7
Investment Management
Net revenues
$1,336
$1,168
AUM ($ billions)11
$1,388
$1,279
Long-term net flows ($ billions)12
$(6.8)
$(1.9)
Institutional Securities
Institutional Securities reported net revenues for the current quarter of $5.7 billion compared to $5.8 billion a year ago. Pre-tax income was $1.2 billion compared to $1.6 billion a year ago.7
Investment Banking revenues down 27% compared to a year ago:
Equity net revenues up 2% compared to a year ago:
Fixed Income net revenues down 11% compared to a year ago:
Other:
($ millions)
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
Net Revenues
$5,669
$5,817
Investment Banking
$938
$1,277
Advisory
$449
$693
Equity underwriting
$237
$218
Fixed income underwriting
$252
$366
Equity
$2,507
$2,459
Fixed Income
$1,947
$2,181
Other
$277
$(100)
Provision for credit losses
$93
$24
Total Expenses
$4,377
$4,167
Compensation
$2,057
$1,948
Non-compensation
$2,320
$2,219
Provision for credit losses:
- Provision for credit losses increased primarily driven by deteriorating conditions in the commercial real estate sector, including provisions for certain specific loans.
Total Expenses:
- Compensation expenses increased on higher discretionary compensation, partially offset by lower expenses related to outstanding deferred equity compensation.
- Non-compensation expenses increased primarily driven by higher execution-related, technology and professional services expenses.
Wealth Management
Wealth Management reported net revenues for the current quarter of $6.4 billion compared to $6.1 billion a year ago. Pre-tax income of $1.7 billion7 in the current quarter resulted in a reported pre-tax margin of 26.7%.6
Net revenues increased 5% compared to a year ago:
Provision for credit losses:
|
($ millions)
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
Net Revenues
$6,404
$6,120
Asset management
$3,629
$3,389
Transactional 13
$678
$616
Net interest income
$1,952
$2,004
Other
$145
$111
Provision for credit losses
$41
$11
Total Expenses
$4,654
$4,460
Compensation
$3,352
$3,171
Non-compensation
$1,302
$1,289
Total Expenses:
- Compensation expense increased driven by higher compensable revenues and expenses related to certain deferred compensation plans linked to investment performance.
Investment Management
Investment Management reported net revenues of $1.3 billion, up 14% compared to a year ago. Pre-tax income was $241 million compared to $116 million a year ago.7
Net revenues increased 14% compared to a year ago:
($ millions)
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
Net Revenues
$1,336
$1,168
Asset management and related fees
$1,312
$1,269
Performance-based income and other
$24
$(101)
Total Expenses
$1,095
$1,052
Compensation
$526
$495
Non-compensation
$569
$557
Total Expenses:
- Compensation expense increased primarily driven by higher compensation associated with carried interest.
Other Matters
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
Capital14
Standardized Approach
CET1 capital15
15.5%
14.8%
Tier 1 capital15
17.5%
16.7%
Advanced Approach
CET1 capital15
16.1%
15.2%
Tier 1 capital15
18.1%
17.1%
Leverage-based capital
Tier 1 leverage16
6.7%
6.6%
SLR17
5.5%
5.4%
Common Stock Repurchases
Repurchases ($ millions)
$1,500
$2,555
Number of Shares (millions)
17
30
Average Price
$87.59
$85.79
Period End Shares (millions)
1,642
1,694
Effective Tax Rate
22.6%
21.4%
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement. Both the earnings release and the financial supplement are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.morganstanley.com.
NOTICE:
The information provided herein and in the financial supplement, including information provided on the Firm's earnings conference calls, may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such measures or reconciliation of such measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP figures are included in this earnings release and the financial supplement, both of which are available on www.morganstanley.com.
This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements, including the attainment of certain financial and other targets, objectives and goals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, assumptions, interpretations or beliefs and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the Firm, please see "Forward-Looking Statements" preceding Part I, Item 1, "Competition" and "Supervision and Regulation" in Part I, Item 1, "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, "Legal Proceedings" in Part I, Item 3, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Part II, Item 7 and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Risk" in Part II, Item 7A in the Firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other items throughout the Form 10-K, the Firm's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Firm's Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto.
1 Includes preferred dividends related to the calculation of earnings per share of $146 million and $138 million for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.
2 The Firm prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). From time to time, Morgan Stanley may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Morgan Stanley are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing our financial condition, operating results, or capital adequacy. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.
3 Our earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and other communications may also include certain metrics which we believe to be useful to us, analysts, investors, and other stakeholders by providing further transparency about, or an additional means of assessing, our financial condition and operating results.
4 Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow comparability of period-to-period operating performance and capital adequacy. The calculation of return on average tangible common equity represents full year or annualized net income applicable to Morgan Stanley less preferred dividends as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity, also a non-GAAP financial measure, represents common equity less goodwill and intangible assets net of allowable mortgage servicing rights deduction.
5 The Firm expense efficiency ratio represents total non-interest expenses as a percentage of net revenues. For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, Firm results include pre-tax integration-related expenses of $68 million, of which $43 million is reported in the Wealth Management business segment and $25 million is reported in the Investment Management business segment.
6 Pre-tax margin represents income before provision for income taxes divided by net revenues.
7 Pre-tax income represents income before provision for income taxes.
8 Wealth Management fee-based client assets represent the amount of assets in client accounts where the basis of payment for services is a fee calculated on those assets.
9 Wealth Management fee-based asset flows include net new fee-based assets (including asset acquisitions), net account transfers, dividends, interest, and client fees, and exclude institutional cash management-related activity.
10 Wealth Management net new assets represent client inflows, including dividends and interest, and asset acquisitions, less client outflows, and exclude activity from business combinations/divestitures and the impact of fees and commissions.
11 AUM is defined as assets under management.
12 Long-term net flows include the Equity, Fixed Income and Alternative and Solutions asset classes and excludes the Liquidity and Overlay Services asset class.
13 Transactional revenues include investment banking, trading, and commissions and fee revenues.
14 Capital ratios are estimates as of the press release date, October 18, 2023.
15 CET1 capital is defined as Common Equity Tier 1 capital. The Firm's risk-based capital ratios are computed under each of the (i) standardized approaches for calculating credit risk and market risk risk-weighted assets (RWAs) (the "Standardized Approach") and (ii) applicable advanced approaches for calculating credit risk, market risk and operational risk RWAs (the "Advanced Approach"). For information on the calculation of regulatory capital and ratios, and associated regulatory requirements, please refer to "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Liquidity and Capital Resources Regulatory Requirements" in the Firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2022 Form 10-K).
16 The Tier 1 leverage ratio is a leverage-based capital requirement that measures the Firm's leverage. Tier 1 leverage ratio utilizes Tier 1 capital as the numerator and average adjusted assets as the denominator.
17 The Firm's supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) utilizes a Tier 1 capital numerator of approximately $77.7 billion and $76.4 billion, and supplementary leverage exposure denominator of approximately $1.42 trillion and $1.41 trillion, for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|Morgan Stanley
Consolidated Income Statement Information
(unaudited, dollars in millions)
Quarter Ended
Percentage Change From:
Nine Months Ended
Percentage
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2022
Change
|Revenues:
|Investment banking
1,048
1,155
1,373
(9
(24
3,533
4,281
(17
|Trading
3,679
3,802
3,331
(3
10
11,958
10,911
10
|Investments
144
95
(168
52
384
(70
|Commissions and fees
1,098
1,090
1,133
1
(3
3,427
3,769
(9
|Asset management
5,031
4,817
4,744
4
6
14,576
14,775
(1
|Other
296
488
63
(39
1,036
245
|Total non-interest revenues
11,296
11,447
10,476
(1
8
34,914
33,911
3
|Interest income
13,305
12,048
6,101
10
118
36,223
12,363
193
|Interest expense
11,328
10,038
3,591
13
29,890
5,355
|Net interest
1,977
2,010
2,510
(2
(21
6,333
7,008
(10
|Net revenues
13,273
13,457
12,986
(1
2
41,247
40,919
1
|Provision for credit losses
134
161
35
(17
529
193
174
|Non-interest expenses:
|Compensation and benefits
5,935
6,262
5,614
(5
6
18,607
17,438
7
|Non-compensation expenses:
|Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees
855
875
847
(2
1
2,611
2,607
|Information processing and communications
947
926
874
2
8
2,788
2,560
9
|Professional services
759
767
755
(1
1
2,236
2,217
1
|Occupancy and equipment
456
471
429
(3
6
1,367
1,286
6
|Marketing and business development
191
236
215
(19
(11
674
610
10
|Other
851
947
829
(10
3
2,718
2,713
|Total non-compensation expenses
4,059
4,222
3,949
(4
3
12,394
11,993
3
|Total non-interest expenses
9,994
10,484
9,563
(5
5
31,001
29,431
5
|Income before provision for income taxes
3,145
2,812
3,388
12
(7
9,717
11,295
(14
|Provision for income taxes
710
591
726
20
(2
2,028
2,382
(15
|Net income
2,435
2,221
2,662
10
(9
7,689
8,913
(14
|Net income applicable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests
27
39
30
(31
(10
119
120
(1
|Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley
2,408
2,182
2,632
10
(9
7,570
8,793
(14
|Preferred stock dividend
146
133
138
10
6
423
366
16
|Earnings applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders
2,262
2,049
2,494
10
(9
7,147
8,427
(15
|Notes:
Firm net revenues excluding mark-to-market gains and losses on deferred cash-based compensation plans (DCP) were: 3Q23: $13,475 million, 2Q23: $13,343 million, 3Q22: $13,222 million, 3Q23 YTD: $41,182 million, 3Q22 YTD: $42,311 million.
Firm compensation expenses excluding DCP were: 3Q23: $5,992 million, 2Q23: $6,084 million, 3Q22: $5,733 million, 3Q23 YTD: $18,293 million, 3Q22 YTD: $18,343 million.
The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. Refer to pages 12 17 of the Financial Supplement for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definition of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice.
|Morgan Stanley
Consolidated Financial Metrics, Ratios and Statistical Data
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Percentage Change From:
Nine Months Ended
Percentage
Sep 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2022
Sep 30, 2023
Sep 30, 2022
Change
|Financial Metrics:
|Earnings per basic share
1.39
1.25
1.49
11
(7
4.37
4.95
(12
|Earnings per diluted share
1.38
1.24
1.47
11
(6
4.33
4.88
(11
|Return on average common equity
10.0
8.9
10.7
10.5
11.9
|Return on average tangible common equity
13.5
12.1
14.6
14.2
16.1
|Book value per common share
55.08
55.24
54.46
55.08
54.46
|Tangible book value per common share
40.53
40.79
39.93
40.53
39.93
|Financial Ratios:
|Pre-tax profit margin
24
21
26
24
28
|Compensation and benefits as a of net revenues
45
47
43
45
43
|Non-compensation expenses as a of net revenues
31
31
30
30
29
|Firm expense efficiency ratio
75
78
74
75
72
|Effective tax rate
22.6
21.0
21.4
20.9
21.1
|Statistical Data:
|Period end common shares outstanding (millions)
1,642
1,659
1,694
(1
(3
|Average common shares outstanding (millions)
|Basic
1,624
1,635
1,674
(1
(3
1,635
1,704
(4
|Diluted
1,643
1,651
1,697
(3
1,653
1,725
(4
|Worldwide employees
80,710
82,006
81,567
(2
(1
|The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. Refer to pages 12 17 of the Financial Supplement for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definition of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice.
