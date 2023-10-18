Core Scientific Creations Ltd.: WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze: Saving Lives Amidst Terrorist Attacks in Israel

Israeli-Made Innovative Bleeding-Control Technology Sees Widespread Use

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / In the face of adversity and danger, a remarkable life-saving breakthrough technology is emerging as a beacon of hope amidst the chaos of recent terrorist attacks in Israel. WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze, an innovative hemostatic technology, is proving to be a crucial lifeline for first responders, victims, and the broader community alike. With its rapid and highly effective bleeding-control properties, this cutting-edge medical advancement is now being systematically issued to all Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) personnel, first responders, and hospitals throughout the nation.



WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze





The surge in terrorist attacks has left Israeli communities in shock, underscoring the urgency of this life-saving innovation. Amidst these troubling times, WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze, specifically designed for rapid and effective control of severe bleeding, has become an invaluable tool for first responders, medical professionals, and the entire Israeli healthcare infrastructure. Its groundbreaking properties enable it to promptly and effectively halt life-threatening bleeding within seconds, offering a critical lifeline to victims in dire need.

The remarkable success of WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze extends beyond the borders of Israel. Its life-saving potential in emergency situations, including military operations, accidents, and natural disasters, has garnered international acclaim. The advanced hemostatic technology underpinning WoundClot ensures its effectiveness in controlling bleeding from a wide spectrum of wounds, a feature noted by the global medical community. International organizations are keen to incorporate WoundClot into their disaster-response protocols, indicating the worldwide impact of this medical innovation.

Core Scientific Creations Ltd., the pioneering company behind this life-saving technology, is unwavering in its commitment to advancing medical science and technology. Through dedicated research and development efforts, the company has introduced WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze, revolutionizing the landscape of emergency medicine. CEO Amnon Hamdani expressed profound gratitude for the support received. "We are deeply honored to be able to contribute to saving lives, particularly in these challenging times. Our mission is to ensure that WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze is readily accessible to those who need it most."

WoundClot's impact extends beyond immediate life-saving capabilities. By mitigating risks associated with severe bleeding, it not only saves lives but also minimizes long-term complications and disabilities for survivors, thereby enhancing their quality of life. As the world witnesses Israel's resilience and innovation in the face of adversity, WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze stands as a testament to the nation's unwavering commitment to safeguard its people and aid those in need around the globe. This remarkable development showcases how innovation, even in the midst of turmoil, can be a beacon of hope and progress.

The lifesaving potential of WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze underscores human ingenuity and the unwavering determination to make a positive impact, even in the most challenging circumstances. In times of crisis, where every second counts, WoundClot is proving to be a lifesaver, offering hope and healing in the face of adversity.

For more inquiries, please contact Core Scientific Creations Ltd. via email: info@woundclot.com and website: www.woundclot.org.

Contact Information

Gene Nudelman

Vice President, Global Operations

gene.nudelman@woundclot.com

9725343104

SOURCE: Core Scientific Creations Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794005/woundclot-hemostatic-gauze-saving-lives-amidst-terrorist-attacks-in-israel