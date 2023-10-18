Roam Launches Private Car-Sharing Solution for Real Estate Developers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Roam announces the launch of its turn-key private car-sharing solution for real estate developers. In an era where sustainability, community integration, and changing consumer behavior have become focal points in urban development, Roam's car-sharing solution empowers real estate developers to meet these challenges head-on.

Parking infrastructure, a major capital cost for developers, can cost from $48,000 up to $160,000 per underground parking stall in prime urban areas. Car-sharing reduces the number of parking stalls required, resulting in enormous cost savings and a reduced ecological footprint.

There's an expanding demographic of urbanites who are eagerly receptive to car-sharing solutions, especially if they're convenient, integrated within their living spaces, and cost-effective. Car-sharing alleviates residents from the financial burden of vehicle ownership and parking fees, making properties more affordable and attractive.

Beyond the benefits to developers and residents, the community and environment stand to gain. Reduced numbers of privately owned vehicles translate to fewer emissions and a minimized carbon footprint.

"Roam's private car-sharing solution is about aligning profits, people, and the planet," says Apoorv Gupta, CEO of Roam. We recognize the challenges and expectations developers face today. Our turn-key solution is designed to simplify car-sharing implementation, allowing them to better serve residents, communities, and shareholders, and achieve sustainability objectives. Roam takes care of everything so they can focus on what they do best."

As a leading car subscription provider, Roam has demonstrated experience bringing innovative vehicle access models to market. The company is leveraging its extensive resources and infrastructure for its car-sharing solution.

"We're bringing all of the experience and infrastructure we've built from our car subscription business to our private car-sharing solution. This is a natural progression of our business. We're uniquely positioned to provide the expertise, tools, and support developers need to deliver successful car-sharing projects."

Roam provides modern mobility solutions to consumers and businesses across North America. Roam partners with real estate developers to bring private car-sharing solutions to their projects. Roam was founded in Toronto, Canada, in 2020 by Apoorv Gupta.

