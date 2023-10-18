NTPC Green Energy Ltd. (NGEL) is seeking engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) bids for a 300 MW solar project in India. Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd. (MSPGCL), meanwhile, started accepting bids for 600 MW of PV.From pv magazine India NGEL has tendered an EPC package with land for the development of 300 MW of solar projects. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must be connected to the interstate transmission system. The work encompasses securing land for the solar project, connecting it to the substation, and handling design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...