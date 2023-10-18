Nasuni Announces Speaker Lineup for Annual CloudBound23 Conference to Accelerate Journey to the Cloud

Fourth annual conference arms enterprise IT decision-makers with strategies for moving file data infrastructure to the hybrid cloud

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of hybrid cloud storage solutions, today announced it will host CloudBound23, the company's annual conference dedicated to equipping enterprise IT decision-makers with the knowledge to "Be Fearless. Any Cloud. Anywhere." between November 1-2, 2023.

For the fourth year, CloudBound23 provides enterprise IT leaders with a compelling agenda, packed with interactive and networking sessions to accelerate the journey to the cloud. With multiple sessions spread across two days, decision-makers from around the globe will attend to gain insights into strategies for powering business growth, securing data, and increasing user productivity.

CloudBound23 will feature presentations from Nasuni partners, customers, and industry experts. The sessions will focus on actionable guidance for IT and organizations of all sizes and industries on the following themes: "AI Promise and Challenge," "Implementing a File Data Platform Using Hybrid Cloud," and "Scalability Edge Performance and Security."

Featured speakers include:

David Linthicum, Chief Cloud Strategy Officer, Deloitte Consulting

Edward Amoroso, Founder and CEO, TAG InfoSphere

Stephen Catanzano, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group

Emmett Kaczmarek, GTM Principal Storage Specialist, Enterprise Northeast, AWS

Raphael Meyerowitz, Engineering VP, Technology Solutions and Strategic Partnerships, Presidio

Mark Chemacki, Director of Technical Strategy, Omnicom Group

Malcolm Brown, Global IT Manager, Geoactive Limited

Bernd Gewehr, Head of Global IT, Voessing

Please visit the conference website for the full speaker lineup and agenda.

David Grant, President at Nasuni commented: "We are thrilled to be hosting CloudBound23 to share security, scalability, and edge performance strategies with business leaders, to accelerate their journey to the cloud. Now more than ever, enterprises need a single hybrid cloud storage solution to replace legacy file infrastructures, reduce risk, and better optimize their cloud spending. Attendees of CloudBound23 will leave armed with the tools to confidently address their most challenging file data and cloud issues."

This announcement follows a year of rapid growth and expansion for Nasuni, which now supports more than 800 customers, including numerous Fortune 500 enterprises, in over 70 countries. Last year, the company surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and so far in 2023 has unveiled new integrations with Microsoft Sentinel, announced an expanded partnership with solutions provider Presidio, and appointed Pete Agresta as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Jim Liddle as Chief Innovation Officer.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a leading hybrid cloud storage solution that powers business growth with effortless scalability, built-in security, and fast edge performance using a unique cloud-native architecture. The Nasuni File Data Platform delivers operational excellence by consolidating NAS and backup, eliminating data silos, and making management easy and flexible without changes to apps or workflows. Its built-in security offers proactive defense and rapid recovery, lowering organizations' risk from the detrimental effects of ransomware attacks and other disasters. Synchronized access to file data everywhere ensures user productivity by supporting remote and hybrid work. By leveraging object storage, data is consolidated and optimized for content intelligence tools and AI workflows.

Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, including leaders in manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors. Nasuni's corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

