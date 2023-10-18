Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % NEWS % – Hier ist man jetzt dabei
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ETCA | ISIN: US9630258872 | Ticker-Symbol: X4ZA
München
18.10.23
08:01 Uhr
1,103 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2023 | 14:14
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.: Wheeler Posts Simplified Series D Redemption Forms on its Website

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Based on shareholder feedback, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) ("Wheeler" or the "Company") today posted simplified versions of the Holder Redemption Notice and the Stock Ownership Statement (collectively, the "Series D Redemption Forms") to its website for use by holders of the Company's Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") who wish to redeem their Series D Preferred Stock.

The Company will continue to accept earlier versions of the forms that were previously posted to the Company's website if submitted by a holder of Series D Preferred Stock.

The simplified Series D Redemption Forms are available at https://ir.whlr.us/series-d/series-d-redemption. Any holder of Series D Preferred Stock that has any questions regarding the completion of the Series D Redemption Forms can contact Investor Relations at investorrelations@whlr.us.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities described herein.

Contact

Investor Relations: (757) 627-9088
Email: investorrelations@whlr.us

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. For more information on the Company, please visit www.whlr.us.

SOURCE: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793753/wheeler-posts-simplified-series-d-redemption-forms-on-its-website

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.