Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.: Wheeler Posts Simplified Series D Redemption Forms on its Website

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Based on shareholder feedback, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) ("Wheeler" or the "Company") today posted simplified versions of the Holder Redemption Notice and the Stock Ownership Statement (collectively, the "Series D Redemption Forms") to its website for use by holders of the Company's Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") who wish to redeem their Series D Preferred Stock.

The Company will continue to accept earlier versions of the forms that were previously posted to the Company's website if submitted by a holder of Series D Preferred Stock.

The simplified Series D Redemption Forms are available at https://ir.whlr.us/series-d/series-d-redemption. Any holder of Series D Preferred Stock that has any questions regarding the completion of the Series D Redemption Forms can contact Investor Relations at investorrelations@whlr.us.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities described herein.

Contact

Investor Relations: (757) 627-9088

Email: investorrelations@whlr.us

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. For more information on the Company, please visit www.whlr.us.

SOURCE: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

