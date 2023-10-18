Jaguar Health, Inc.: Napo Pharmaceuticals to Exhibit at the October 25-28 Annual Association of Nurses in AIDS Care Conference for Mytesi, the Company's FDA-Approved Prescription Drug

Mytesi® (crofelemer) is indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy

Napo to host educational dinner for nurses about HIV-related diarrhea and Mytesi during conference

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo), a Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) family company, today announced that it will exhibit at the Annual Association of Nurses in AIDS Care (ANAC) Conference, which takes place October 25-28, 2023 at the New Orleans Marriott in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mytesi (crofelemer) is Napo's oral plant-based prescription drug that is FDA-approved and commercially available for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

The company is also hosting an educational dinner for nurses about HIV-related diarrhea and Mytesi during the conference.

The Annual ANAC Conference brings together nearly 500 nurses, nurse educators and other healthcare providers to network and learn more about important topics like pharmaceutical breakthroughs, racial disparities, The Plan to End HIV, and more.

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is the only oral FDA-approved prescription drug under botanical guidance. It is plant-based, extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for Indigenous communities.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, and bowel incontinence. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo Pharmaceuticals' crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for preventive treatment of chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel (CIOB) in adults with cancer on targeted therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com

Visit Jaguar on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jaguar-health/

Visit Jaguar on X: https://twitter.com/Jaguar_Health

Visit Jaguar on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaguarhealthcommunity/

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo Pharmaceuticals, a Jaguar family company, has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that Napo will exhibit at the 2023 Annual ANAC Conference and host an educational dinner for nurses during the event. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793854/napo-pharmaceuticals-to-exhibit-at-the-october-25-28-annual-association-of-nurses-in-aids-care-anac-conference-for-mytesi-the-companys-fda-approved-prescription-drug