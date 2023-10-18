Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023

WKN: A14RPH | ISIN: US1638511089 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CU
Tradegate
16.10.23
16:13 Uhr
24,650 Euro
-0,600
-2,38 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEMOURS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEMOURS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,50024,85015:32
24,50024,85015:32
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2023 | 14:38
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Chemours Company: The Chemicals Exec Looking To Decarbonize - And Rebuild Trust

By JORDAN WOLMAN

Originally published by Politico

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Amber Wellman is leading Chemours through a new phase in the global chemistry giant's decarbonization and sustainability journey. Wellman started as chief sustainability officer in April and rolled out the company's sixth sustainability report last month. Chemours is reporting a 30 percent decline in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions since 2018 - halfway to its 2030 goal.

Beyond the raw numbers, the company has some reputation to win back, too. DuPont spun off its performance chemicals division in 2015 to create Chemours, and both are tied up in courts over legacy "forever chemicals" contamination.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

View the entire, original content here.

Amber Wellman is working to decarbonize Chemours. Image courtesy of Politico.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Chemours Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Chemours Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/chemours-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Chemours Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794123/the-chemicals-exec-looking-to-decarbonize--and-rebuild-trust

