WKN: A12HJF | ISIN: US9314271084
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2023 | 14:50
Walgreens Boots Alliance: WBA Achieves Disability Representation Goal for Fiscal Year 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Walgreens Boots Alliance

During National Disability Employment Awareness Month in the U.S., WBA stands firm on its commitment to employees who identify as having a disability.

Originally published by Walgreens Boots Alliance

This October, which is National Disability Employment Awareness Month in the U.S., WBA remains steadfast in its commitment to employees who identify as having a disability-and the numbers prove it.

After the close of WBA's fiscal year on Aug. 31, the company is proud to announce it has achieved its disability representation goal, with 8.4% of WBA's U.S. team members identifying as having a disability. This is a nearly 3 percentage increase from WBA's previous fiscal year's baseline of 5.7%.

"We are proud to be the first and still the only S&P 500 company to set and not only achieve, but exceed, an enterprise-wide standalone disability representation metric tied to an incentive plan," says Holly May, EVP and global chief human resources officer, WBA. "Our long-standing leadership in this space now includes disability hiring and inclusion programs in every segment of our organization with the introduction of our corporate office focused neurodiversity hiring program, as well as the expansion of our Transitional Work Group program to our microfulfillment centers."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in four adults in the U.S. have some form of disability. WBA is committed to hiring, developing and retaining employees with disabilities across its entire business as it understands the need for greater corporate commitment to this community.

This announcement follows recent news that WBA was named a 2023 Leading Disability Employer by the U.S. National Organization of Disability for a second year in a row. In July, WBA was named Disability:IN's 2023 Employer of the Year and scored a 100% on the Disability Equality Index.

After more than 16 years of investment and commitment, Walgreens continues to offer an "open door" approach to other Fortune 500 companies through its Walgreens Inclusion University. Organizations can tour Walgreens facilities and see first-hand how they can apply disability hiring and inclusion best practices to their own businesses.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Walgreens Boots Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Walgreens Boots Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/walgreens-boots-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Walgreens Boots Alliance

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794129/wba-achieves-disability-representation-goal-for-fiscal-year-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
