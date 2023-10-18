Sofidel's Commitment to Green Bay and Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Sofidel / The Sofidel Group was founded in Italy in 1966 as a family business operated by Emi Stefani and Giuseppe Lazzareschi. Sofidel is the fifth largest manufacturer of household paper products like toilet tissue and paper towels worldwide. It earns more than $2.5 billion in revenue annually and employs more than 6,500 people.

The company arrived in the United States in 2012 through the acquisition of Cellynne Tissue Company, where it began operation as Sofidel America in three locations: Green Bay, Wisconsin; Haines City, Florida; and Henderson, Nevada. Since 2012 the company remodeled its manufacturing assets in the country: in 2015, the Group had acquired part of the assets of Green Bay Converting Inc., further expanding Sofidel's presence in the Green Bay area. Presently, the Green Bay plant is the biggest converting site of Sofidel in the United States with over 200 employees. In years the company also expanded its national footprint by adding three more sites in Circleville, Ohio; Inola, Oklahoma and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, adding both, paper manufacturing capacity and converting lines.

Currently the United States is a major market for Sofidel with more than 1,600 employees and represents 25% of the total revenue of the group. Its U.S. headquarters are in the greater Philadelphia area, and the business operates six manufacturing plants across the country.

Sofidel promotes sustainable energy sources and has achieved greater energy efficiency in its plants and processes, including its Green Bay operations. Since 2008, Sofidel has been a member of the WWF Climate Savers program, an initiative that commits to the reduction of climate-altering emissions. As of 2020 Sofidel has reduced its CO2 emissions by 24%, thanks to investments in cogeneration, solar and hydroelectric power plants, biomass power plants, and in general, constant improvement of energy efficiency and company logistics. The organization aims to have 84% of electric energy purchased to come from renewable sources by 2030.

Since entering the U.S., Sofidel has expanded from serving B2B markets to also serving B2C markets. In 2020, Sofidel continued its commitment to innovation by developing the 100% paper pack Nicky Elite, a toilet tissue paper towel without any plastic packaging (replaced with paper pack) for the consumer market that helps to achieve the 2030 targets of the group to reduce by 50% (compared to 2013 levels) the use of conventional plastic.

Sofidel is committed to growing its business within the U.S. and to the markets in which it operates. With a focus on sustainability and corporate social responsibility, Sofidel is honored to operate a plant in Green Bay and committed to improving the lives of its employees and the community.

The?Sofidel?Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and?Lazzareschi?families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has?subsidiaries in 12 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,400 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers program, the?Sofidel?Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is?committed?to promoting sustainable development.? For more information, visit? www.sofidel.com.?

