GlobeNewswire
18.10.2023 | 14:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Rusta AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (134/23)

On the request of Rusta AB (publ), company registration number 556280-2115,
Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
Stockholm with effect from October 19, 2023. The decision is conditional upon
that Rusta AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 151,792,800 shares.

Short Name:           RUSTA          
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0020848356      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         307420         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 151,792,800       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   40 Consumer Discretionary
--------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 4040 Retailers      
--------------------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 19 up and including October
20, 2023, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have
been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see page 39 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.