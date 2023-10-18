New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2023) - KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, today announced that Rema Serafi (@remaserafi) has been named Vice Chair - Tax, succeeding Greg Engel who is retiring after four decades of service. As the new Vice Chair - Tax, effective November 15, 2023, Rema will also serve as a member of the firm's Management Committee.





REMA SEFARI

"Our tax business plays a critical role in the makeup of our multi-disciplinary model and overall growth of our firm. Rema's collaborative mindset, sharp focus on investing in technology and talent, and client-centric approach make her the right fit for the role, at the right time," said Laura Newinski (@lauranewi_kpmg), Deputy Chair and Chief Operating Officer - KPMG LLP.

With Serafi's appointment to Vice Chair, Kevin Jackson will succeed her as National Managing Partner - Tax. Kevin assumes this role after serving as the U.S. Tax Practice Leader for Markets, where he oversaw all of tax's geographic business units, working to advance the firm's tax strategy and differentiate the tax business in competitive markets. Together, Serafi and Jackson will lead a team of approximately 10,000 partners and professionals across all Tax disciplines - federal, international, state and local - as well as specialty practices, such as mergers and acquisitions, transfer pricing and valuation services, and global mobility services.

"Our clients are facing a technological revolution, a constantly evolving regulatory environment, looming tax policy changes, and uncertain economic and talent markets," said Serafi. "We're coupling talent with diverse skillsets and cutting-edge technologies like generative AI to help our clients address these market challenges and position them for growth and success. I look forward to assuming this role during such an exciting time for the tax profession."

Rema has been with KPMG for 27 years, during which she's held several leadership positions. Since 2020, she has served as National Managing Principal - Tax. Prior to this, she led the Economic and Valuation Services practice from 2015-2020, driving double-digit growth by disrupting and diversifying service offerings and reimagining the ways her teams collaborated. Rema has a particular interest in the impact of data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies on the tax function, as well as in strengthening the talent and diversity pipeline in the profession.

Rema earned a Master's degree in international economics from Columbia University, School of International and Public Affairs, and a Bachelor's degree from Barnard College.

