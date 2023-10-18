MBLM Unveils New Research on Brand Indifference

New Findings Shed Light on Brand Relationship Breakups

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / MBLM, the Brand Intimacy Agency, released its latest research on Brand Indifference, the opposing state to Brand Intimacy when emotions toward a brand are linked with irrelevance and detachment. These insights reveal that while most brand breakups occur within the initial three years of the relationship, brands have the potential to repair the damage and rebuild customer relationships.

Key Findings:

Seventy percent of consumers admit to terminating relationships with brands.

The top reasons for ending brand relationships include declining quality, differing values, and betrayal of trust.

A majority of brand breakups take place within the first three years of engagement.

Emotions such as disappointment, frustration, and anger are commonly associated with the termination of brand relationships.

An encouraging 63 percent of consumers believe that brands they're indifferent to can reignite their interest and affection.

Apple ranked #1 as the brand consumers could not imagine breaking up with.

Managing Partner at MBLM Mario Natarelli emphasized the significance of these findings. "While many companies concentrate on strengthening their bonds with customers, it's crucial to comprehend how and why these relationships come to an end. Losing a customer is not only costly but also preventable. Our goal is to assist organizations in understanding how to avoid these pitfalls and, if necessary, how to mend fractured relationships."

About MBLM: MBLM invented Brand Intimacy, the emotional science behind the brands we use and love. We deliver expertise and value to our clients through our agency insights, services, and software offerings.

With offices in five countries, our multidisciplinary teams invent, transform, and enhance brands for businesses of every kind. We deliver marketing that creates stronger emotional connections with stakeholders. These bonds create better performance and long-term returns. To learn more about how we can help you create and sustain ultimate brand relationships, please visit mblm.com.

