CubiCasa Signs 10 More MLSs to their Growing MLS Partnership Program

Rapid Expansion of the Program Helps Advance CubiCasa's Mission to Include Floor Plans in Every U.S. Property Listing

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / CubiCasa , a leading global real estate software company, today announced another significant expansion of its MLS Partnership Program with the addition of 10 esteemed Multiple Listing Service (MLS) organizations.

In the 10 months since its launch, the CubiCasa MLS Partnership Program has now grown to more than 30 participating MLSs. These partnerships are critical to the company's mission of including floor plans on every listing in the U.S., and the addition of 10 new MLS organizations today marks a significant milestone on the path towards achieving this mission.

Joining CubiCasa's MLS Partnership Program and gaining access to its suite of digital floor plan creation tools are Metro MLS®, Memphis Area Association of REALTORS®, REsides, Inc, Columbus Board Of REALTORS®, Willamette Valley MLS, Longleaf Pine REALTORS®, Inc, Lubbock Association of REALTORS®, Baldwin REALTORS®, South Central Kansas MLS, and Central Virginia Regional MLS (CVRMLS).

"The addition of these MLS organizations is a testament to the desire and need for digital floor plan technology across the industry," said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. "We're thrilled to have these forward-looking MLS organizations join our program and create a home buying environment with more data, leading to more purchases."

Chris Carrillo, CEO of Metro MLS, said: "The alliance with CubiCasa is about empowering our members with cutting-edge tools to enhance their listings, and ensuring that Metro MLS can access high-quality property data for our strategic growth."

Katie Shotts, CEO of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors, added: "Embracing advancements that enhance MLS listing quality, like CubiCasa's floor plan generation, ensures our subscribers are helping improve the consumer experience. We're eager to bring this asset to our listings."

CubiCasa's MLS Program offers participating members a range of exclusive benefits, including access to free floor plans generated by the CubiCasa app, discounted rates on optional add-on features, and a directory of trusted real estate photographers currently utilizing CubiCasa. Additionally, MLSs gain access to reliable and digitized property information, reinforcing their position as a central hub for local real estate markets.

Real estate agents and professionals can download the CubiCasa app from the App Store and Google Play Store. For more information about CubiCasa's free floor plan scanning app and its MLS Partnership Program, please visit https://www.cubi.casa /.

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

