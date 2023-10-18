Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2023) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the 2023 Phase two drill program at its Thundercloud property following the encouraging assay results from the Phase one drill program this summer. The program planned to drill up to 2,000 meters with the goal of expanding near surface mineralization to the north and south of the Pelham zone that have not been test drilled before.

Highlights from Phase One Drilling

Drill Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) DP23-01

Including

Including

And

Including 134.7

162.0

162.0

184.5

186.0 187.5

165.0

163.5

187.5

187.5 52.8

3.0

1.5

3.0

1.5 2.67

19.34

37.20

18.28

31.60



DP23-03

Including

Including

Including 97.5

126.0

139.5

147.0 155.3

154.3

154.3

153.0 57.8

28.3

14.8

6.0 3.28

5.33

7.14

10.36



DP23-04

Including

Including

Including

Including

Including

And

Including

And 93.0

108.0

108.0

109.5

112.5

112.5

136.5

136.5

150.0 163.5

151.5

124.5

121.5

121.5

114.0

139.5

138.0

151.5 70.5

43.5

16.5

12.0

9.0

1.5

3.0

1.5

1.5 3.2

5.0

8.2

11.0

14.1

62.5

12.8

23.5

11.0



DP23-05

Including

And

Including 104.5

109.5

130.5

148.5 154.5

117.0

151.5

151.5 50.0

7.5

21.0

3.0 3.06

4.36

3.83

8.26



DP23-06

Including

Including

And 100.5

100.5

129.0

153.0 231.0

157.5

132.0

156.0 130.5

57.0

3.0

3.0 1.17

2.30

5.19

5.63





Results from the Phase one drill program have been a success. All of the assay results for the nine holes reported have intersected good grade over broad widths (Please refer to news releases on September 6, September 19 and October 3, 2023). The highest grade intersected was 62.5 g/t gold over 1.5 meters within a broader interval of 11.0 g/t over 12 meters and 3.2 g/t over 70.5 meters.

Ivy Chong, the President and Chief Executive Officer stated: "We have improved the historical drill hole grades in the East Pelham zone by up to 300% and encountered widths of up to 130.5 meters (the longest interval ever drilled on the property). The Phase two drill program is expected to test high chargeability IP areas to the north, northeast and south of the Pelham zone with deeper holes to target the continuation of the high-grade mineralization outlined in the 2022 and Phase one 2023 drill programs."

The drilling in Phase one has successfully confirmed the high grade structures in the East Pelham zone that were discovered in the 2022 program. The higher grades outlined in the last 2 programs appear to trend north-east within the regionally defined east-west deformation zone. The positive results are allowing us to improve our understanding of the high-grade occurrences and will strongly influence future programs where by we should identify prospective targets for step out discovery drilling within the 90% of the property that remains unexplored.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed by James Rogers, P.Geo, an independent consultant and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021 can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DYNASTY GOLD CORP.

"Ivy Chong"

________________________________

Ivy Chong, President & CEO

