Nexus Cognitive and Cloudera Announce Strategic Partnership for Managed Services for Data at Scale

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Nexus Cognitive (Nexus), a leading managed service provider, and Cloudera, the data company for trusted enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), announced a strategic partnership that combines Nexus's managed services expertise with Cloudera's open data platform. NexusOne is a technology-driven managed service designed to support the unique needs of Cloudera with cutting-edge technology and automation supported by an expert team of professionals. Customers of NexusOne benefit from Cloudera's deep experience in data management and Nexus Cognitive's expertise in efficiently managing data solutions at scale.

Both companies recognize the potential of combining their strengths to drive enhanced client value. With the exponential growth of data and its critical role in decision-making, this partnership seeks to equip businesses with a robust platform that simplifies data management while uncovering transformative insights.

Nexus addresses these challenges head-on by providing end-to-end managed services that optimize the entire big data lifecycle. These tailored solutions leverage industry-leading technologies, including advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, to unlock actionable intelligence from complex datasets.

NexusOne leverages the modular software framework Cloudera SDX, along with security policies and procedures that adhere to Service Organization Control (SOC) Type 2. SOC's security capabilities are specifically designed to assess and verify the effectiveness of system and organizational controls, ensuring that systems are safeguarded against unauthorized access.

"Partnering with Cloudera is a natural fit for Nexus Cognitive," said Anu Jain, CEO of Nexus Cognitive. "We're always looking for ways to offer our clients the best solutions in the market, and Cloudera's big data solutions are second to none. We see NexusOne accelerating Cloudera's cloud offerings and providing greater flexibility to our clients. Together, we envision a seamless integration that will empower businesses to leverage their data like never before."

Andy Moller, SVP of Channels and Alliances at Cloudera, re-iterated, "Nexus Cognitive focused efforts on catering to a diverse range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and more, makes them an excellent choice for us to partner with. With their openness to customizable manages services solutions that can be tailored to specific business requirements, we are excited to provide optimal outcomes for our clients and provide a safe, fast path to trusted Enterprise AI based on an advanced open data lakehouse."

About Cloudera:

At Cloudera, we believe data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform their data into trusted enterprise AI so they can reduce costs and risks, increase productivity, and accelerate business performance. Our open data lakehouse enables secure data management and portable cloud-native data analytics helping organizations manage and analyze data of all types, on any cloud, public or private. With as much data under management as the hyperscalers, we're the data partner for the top companies in almost every industry. Cloudera has guided the world on the value and future of data and continues to lead a vibrant ecosystem powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community. Learn more at Cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Nexus Cognitive:

We are innovators in the world of data and analytics, dedicated to unlocking the full potential of your data. NexusOne is our tech-enabled managed service for big data infrastructure that combines cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise to deliver comprehensive, tailored solutions. Our mission is to enable your business to harness the power of big data, transforming complex data sets into actionable insights that disrupt your industry and deliver a competitive advantage. We handle the heavy lifting of big data management and governance so you can focus on making informed, strategic decisions that drive growth and innovation.

Nexus Cognitive: Answers at Scale

