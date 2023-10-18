Mercury Medical Donates Neo-Tee T-Piece Resuscitators to Neonatologists for Africa

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Neonatologists for Africa (NFA) is a newly established non-governmental organization (NGO) that aims to fundamentally change the approach, equipment, and treatment of newborns in the first minute of their life - the Golden Minute - in target countries in Africa. NFA's goal is to significantly reduce the morbidity and mortality rates among this population.

Mercury's President and CEO John M. Gargaro M.D. states, "Mercury Medical is proud to donate Neo-Tee® Disposable Infant T-Piece Resuscitators to Neonatologists for Africa as we believe that our mutual vision is focused on saving lives and the Neonatologists for Africa missionary work does just that. Neo-Tee can be used to effectively treat newborns in the first minute of their life (the Golden Minute). It is a privilege to be able to provide this support."

About Mercury Medical: Concentrated in the critical care areas of anesthesia, respiratory, neonatal, and emergency markets, Mercury Medical is dedicated to delivering clinically differentiated critical care technology that saves lives throughout the world. Established in 1963, Mercury Medical has a rich experience in introducing cutting-edge technology in acute care and emergency markets which add safety and efficiency to clinical practice while providing a full menu of acute care solutions in over 60 countries. Mercury Medical's high-quality standards include ISO 13485, MDSAP and ISO 9001 certifications. For more information visit, www.mercurymed.com

Mercury Medical Media Contact:

Deborah Olson

Director of Marketing, Mercury Medical

dolson@mercurymed.com

1.727.573.4980

SOURCE: Mercury Medical

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794015/mercury-medicalr-donates-neo-teer-t-piece-resuscitators-to-neonatologists-for-africa