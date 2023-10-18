Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % NEWS % – Hier ist man jetzt dabei
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2023 | 16:02
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mercury Medical Donates Neo-Tee T-Piece Resuscitators to Neonatologists for Africa

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Neonatologists for Africa (NFA) is a newly established non-governmental organization (NGO) that aims to fundamentally change the approach, equipment, and treatment of newborns in the first minute of their life - the Golden Minute - in target countries in Africa. NFA's goal is to significantly reduce the morbidity and mortality rates among this population.

Mercury's President and CEO John M. Gargaro M.D. states, "Mercury Medical is proud to donate Neo-Tee® Disposable Infant T-Piece Resuscitators to Neonatologists for Africa as we believe that our mutual vision is focused on saving lives and the Neonatologists for Africa missionary work does just that. Neo-Tee can be used to effectively treat newborns in the first minute of their life (the Golden Minute). It is a privilege to be able to provide this support."

About Mercury Medical: Concentrated in the critical care areas of anesthesia, respiratory, neonatal, and emergency markets, Mercury Medical is dedicated to delivering clinically differentiated critical care technology that saves lives throughout the world. Established in 1963, Mercury Medical has a rich experience in introducing cutting-edge technology in acute care and emergency markets which add safety and efficiency to clinical practice while providing a full menu of acute care solutions in over 60 countries. Mercury Medical's high-quality standards include ISO 13485, MDSAP and ISO 9001 certifications. For more information visit, www.mercurymed.com

Mercury Medical Media Contact:

Deborah Olson
Director of Marketing, Mercury Medical
dolson@mercurymed.com
1.727.573.4980

SOURCE: Mercury Medical

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794015/mercury-medicalr-donates-neo-teer-t-piece-resuscitators-to-neonatologists-for-africa

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.