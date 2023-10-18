VERSION 1 ANNOUNCES AROUND 500 NEW JOBS IN THE WEST MIDLANDS REGION AND PLANS FOR A NEW TECHNOLOGY HUB IN BIRMINGHAM CITY CENTRE

Expansion strategy creates new opportunities for digital transformation talent and better proximity to growing client base.

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Version 1, a leader in digital transformation, today announced its plans for a new technology hub in Birmingham city centre, creating 500 new jobs and placing it closer to a growing West Midlands client base.

The company already has a significant presence in the area and the move is in response to increased demand for its services across the public and private sector in digital, data and cloud solutions and next generation managed services, as well as specialist AI collaboration.

The decision to build out a presence in Birmingham is testament to the wealth of technology talent in the region and its growing reputation as a key technology cluster, with the added benefit of offering a highly diverse profile. Version 1 has formed close bonds with the city's world class universities and further and higher education institutions to help grow the pipeline of local talent in the future.

The new roles will be in technology disciplines and include multi-disciplinary software engineers, product design and delivery specialists and service management ranging from entry level to managerial positions. They will be remotely based in the wider region but centred around the new hub in Birmingham city centre which is due to open officially next year.

The news also comes on the heels of the organisation being recognised as the 2023 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year for Modernising Applications specifically for its work with Birmingham-headquartered National Highways, to improve safety and efficiency across motorways and major A roads in England, as well as appearing among the top five in the UK's Best Places to Work in Tech. The new office location will also give better proximity to a range of other clients in the area, including HMRC, Wesleyan, NatWest, Arup and Cafcass.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: "This investment reinforces our region's status as a destination of choice for ambitious companies across a wide range of sectors. My thanks to Version 1 for their vote of confidence in us. They will help the West Midlands to realise its potential to be a 'science and technology superpower' - equipping local people with the skills they need to succeed and generating the high-quality jobs of the future in the months and years ahead."

Tom O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at Version 1, said: "We are very happy with our decision to increase our presence in Birmingham with the creation of another 500 jobs. Our work with organisations in the West Midlands area has grown considerably in recent years, so this local expansion will allow us to embed our presence and continue to service the evolving needs of both our current and future customers.

"The technology talent in this region is impressive and has been a key factor in our decision, along with the support provided by the West Midlands Growth Company, who provided dedicated account management and made valuable introductions to the WMCA to support our expansion. Our team here is exceptional and makes a significant contribution to the wider Version 1 business as we continue to grow throughout the world."

"We have established Version 1 as the leading digital transformation partner for some of this region's major public and private sector organisations. As our business has grown, we have built a substantial base and this next phase of growth highlights our commitment to our clients and to the tech community in the West Midlands," said

Enda Diggins, Managing Director, UK Digital, Data and Cloud at Version 1. "We have been at the heart of some truly innovative digital transformation projects, and we're excited to embark on the next phase of growth with the support of our local educational institutions. Their partnership and ability to flex is ensuring we have a strong pipeline of the best talent to call on in the years ahead."

The company will start recruitment in 2024 when the new technology hub location will open. Included in this will be positions within the Early Careers Academies running in the second quarter, where graduates and interns are provided with intense training before being onboarded into the business.

Version 1 made the announcement with The West Midlands Growth Company at Birmingham Tech Week 2023, the UK's largest regional technology conference, as part of a wider announcement heralding a total of 1,000 new jobs that are being created in Birmingham from top employers.

About Version 1

Version 1 is a leader in digital transformation, partnering strategically with global organisations to transform and adopt technology and drive innovation in a responsible way. With an end-to-end offer designed to address the most difficult challenges faced by clients, and supported by the latest cutting-edge technologies, Version 1 is focused on delivering successful client outcomes through the power of world-class teams. This pledge is underscored by the key principles of the organisation, a triangle of balanced priorities comprising customer success, empowered people, and a strong organisation. Version 1 is made up of a fast-growing team of 3200+ people across 4 continents, all innovating differently to drive value through sustainable transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2250918/CEO_Version_1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/version-1-announces-around-500-new-jobs-in-the-west-midlands-region-and-plans-for-a-new-technology-hub-in-birmingham-city-centre-301960599.html