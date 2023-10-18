Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % NEWS % – Hier ist man jetzt dabei
WKN: 892673 | ISIN: DK0010230630 | Ticker-Symbol:
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.10.2023 | 16:06
Grønlandsbanken A/S: Upward adjustment of expectations for 2023

As a consequence of the bank's good performance in the first nine months of 2023, the expected profit before tax is adjusted upwards to an interval of DKK 200 - 230 million.

Most recently, in company notification no. 11/2023 of 21 July 2023, the bank announced expectations for 2023 to a profit before tax in the range of DKK 170 - 210 million.

The Report for the first nine months of 2023 will be published on 1 November 2023.

Please direct any questions to:

Kind regards,
The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director

Tel. no.: +299 34 78 00/e-mail: mbk@banken.gl


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
