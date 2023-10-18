LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach ("F&M" or the "Bank") (OTCQX: FMBL) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

"We ended the third quarter with a strong balance sheet, a solid and stable deposit base that grew organically from the preceding second quarter, and capital ratios that remain best-in-class," said Henry Walker, President of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. "Our branches continue to perform well, acquiring new customers who are attracted to F&M due to our responsive, personal-touch service that is difficult to receive elsewhere.

"As anticipated, and as with most regional banks, F&M experienced and continues to foresee further pressure on its cost of funds, which, in turn, will likely impact performance in the near-term. Despite the difficult macro environment, our cost of deposits and cost of funds compare favorably to most regional bank peers. F&M is in the fortunate position of having strong credit quality and a solid cash position."

Operating Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, total interest and dividend income rose to $107.9 million from $88.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Total interest and dividend income for the nine months period ended September 30, 2023 increased to $307.6 million compared to $244.4 million reported for the first nine months of 2022.

Total interest expense for the 2023 third quarter was $43.0 million, compared with $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Interest expense for the first nine months of 2023 was $106.8 million, versus $12.6 million reported for the corresponding period last year.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the 2023 third quarter was $64.9 million versus $81.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the first nine months of 2023 was $200.8 million, compared with $231.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

F&M's net interest margin was 2.14% for the 2023 third quarter, versus 2.83% in the 2022 third quarter. Net interest margin was 2.25% for the first nine months of 2023, compared with 2.75% for the same period in 2022.

For the 2023 third quarter, the Bank recorded a $3.6 million recapture of provision for credit losses, compared with a $4.5 million provision for credit losses in last year's third quarter. The Bank's recapture of provision for credit losses was $3.6 million for the first nine months of 2023, compared to a $3.5 million provision for credit losses for the same period in 2022.

Non-interest income was $4.1 million for the 2023 third quarter, compared with $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income was $12.3 million, compared with $14.4 million for the same period in 2022.

Total non-interest expense for the 2023 third quarter was $52.3 million, compared with $47.6 million for the same period last year. Non-interest expense for the first nine months of 2023 was $151.4 million, compared with $138.2 million for the first nine months of 2022.

Net income for the 2023 third quarter was $17.4 million, or $137.57 per diluted share, compared with $26.6 million, or $209.64 per diluted share, for the 2022 third quarter. The Bank's net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $57.2 million, or $452.11 per diluted share, compared with $83.6 million, or $654.87 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2023, gross loans amounted to $6.81 billion, approximately equal to that at December 31, 2022, of $6.77 billion. The Bank's allowance for loan losses was $96.8 million, or 1.42% of loans held-for-investment at September 30, 2023, compared with $76.5 million, or 1.45% of loans, held-for-investment at December 31, 2022.

The Bank's deposits were $9.06 billion at the end of the 2023 third quarter, compared with $9.14 billion at December 31, 2022.

Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 33.8% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, versus 36.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.

Total assets increased to $12.5 billion as of September 30, 2023, from $12.1 billion at December 31, 2022.

Capital

At September 30, 2023, all of Farmers & Merchants Bank's capital ratios exceeded regulatory capital requirements to meet the definition of a "well-capitalized" financial institution. The Bank's total risk-based capital ratio was 17.30%; its tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.05%, with a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 16.05%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.80%, as of September 30, 2023. The minimum ratios for capital adequacy for a well-capitalized bank are 10.00%, 8.00%, 6.50% and 5.00%, respectively.

"The F&M brand continues to promote safety, soundness and unparalleled client service," added Daniel Walker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Farmers & Merchants Bank. "Our team will not waver from its conservative and prudent approach to managing the Bank and working to enhance long-term value for all stakeholders, as we work through today's challenging times and external business environment."

Stock Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2023, the Bank repurchased 93 shares of its common stock on the open market at an average price of $5,125.78 per share, pursuant to a stock repurchase program announced in January 2022, under which the board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $20 million of the Bank's common stock. This single repurchase transaction effectively closed out the remaining balance of the January 2022 authorization. The Bank did not repurchase any shares during the first or second quarter of 2023.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 26 branches from San Clemente to Santa Barbara, as well as through its Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the website, www.fmb.com.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Income Statements (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 76,184 $ 63,182 $ 223,291 $ 175,949 Investment securities 21,458 23,477 66,616 64,365 Investments in FHLB and FRB stock 415 279 1,229 837 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 9,859 1,013 16,416 3,222 Total interest and dividend income 107,916 87,951 307,552 244,373 Interest expense: Deposits 23,009 3,255 56,578 7,284 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 8,918 2,348 22,212 4,023 Borrowings 11,103 1,317 27,984 1,317 Total interest expense 43,030 6,920 106,774 12,624 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 64,886 81,031 200,778 231,749 Provision for credit losses Loans (1,800 ) 4,500 (1,800 ) 3,500 Investment securities - - 100 - Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (1,800 ) - (1,900 ) - Total provision for credit losses (3,600 ) 4,500 (3,600 ) 3,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 68,486 76,531 204,378 228,249 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,799 1,632 5,153 4,732 Card income 357 257 957 2,301 Other income 1,919 2,677 6,186 7,342 Total non-interest income 4,075 4,566 12,296 14,375 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 30,831 29,590 93,538 88,137 FDIC and other insurance expense 2,319 1,055 5,923 3,069 Occupancy expense 4,103 4,030 11,641 11,431 Software and equipment expense 3,891 3,909 11,554 11,322 Professional and legal services 2,113 2,121 5,597 5,548 Marketing expense 2,694 1,997 6,245 5,214 Other expense 6,357 4,889 16,924 13,466 Total non-interest expense 52,308 47,591 151,422 138,187 Income before income tax expense 20,253 33,506 65,252 104,437 Income tax expense 2,866 6,872 8,093 20,879 Net income $ 17,387 $ 26,634 $ 57,159 $ 83,558 Basic earnings per common share $ 141.11 $ 214.68 $ 463.86 $ 669.90 Diluted earnings per common share $ 137.57 $ 209.64 $ 452.11 $ 654.87 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 123,216 124,067 123,224 124,732 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 126,389 127,047 126,428 127,595

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 80,830 $ 75,489 Interest-bearing balances 817,988 67,369 Total cash and due from banks 898,818 142,858 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 111,232 123,919 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,428,668 4,789,522 Loans held for sale 521 - Gross loans 6,809,407 6,765,391 Allowance for loan losses (96,812 ) (76,503 ) Unamortized deferred loan fees, net (12,401 ) (14,429 ) Loans, net 6,700,194 6,674,459 Investments in FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 22,757 27,088 Bank premises and equipment, net 125,421 118,228 Deferred tax assets, net 45,436 31,538 Other assets 131,182 147,132 Total assets $ 12,464,229 $ 12,054,744 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,058,711 $ 3,355,298 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,195,985 2,212,509 Savings and money market savings 2,759,651 2,668,334 Time deposits 1,041,243 906,355 Total deposits 9,055,590 9,142,496 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 943,908 785,912 Borrowings 1,000,000 700,000 Other liabilities 127,335 113,254 Total liabilities 11,126,833 10,741,662 Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock, par value $20; authorized 250,000 shares; 123,135 and 123,228 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 2,463 2,465 Additional paid-in capital 182,464 177,433 Retained earnings 1,162,207 1,140,897 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,738 ) (7,713 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,337,396 1,313,082 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,464,229 $ 12,054,744

