Austria has reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on residential PV systems. The new measures apply to all new PV systems up to 35 kW in size, and it will go into force in January.From pv magazine Germany The Austrian government has decided to reduce the VAT for solar modules to 0% from January 2024. Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler announced the new measure as part of a new economic stimulus package. "As an association, we have been calling for this measure for a long time and are very pleased that the PV expansion in the small segment will be given a boost next year," said Herbert Paierl, ...

