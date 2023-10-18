Patient-Derived Xenograft / PDX Model Market Worth $839 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model industry is poised for significant growth in the near future. These models, which involve implanting patient tumor samples into immunodeficient mice, have gained prominence for their ability to faithfully replicate human cancer biology and response to therapies. With the increasing emphasis on personalized medicine and the urgent need for more effective cancer treatments, the PDX model industry is expected to play a pivotal role in drug development and treatment optimization. As technology and methodology continue to advance, we can anticipate the widespread adoption of PDX models across various cancer types, enabling more precise drug screening, targeted therapy development, and a deeper understanding of cancer biology, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.

Patient-Derived Xenograft / PDX Model Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $426 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $839 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Some of the prominent factors driving the growth of this market are the accuracy of drug testing, rising demand for personalized medicine, and the usefulness of PDX models to identify relevant biomarkers for disease diagnosis. However, significant operational costs associated with patient derived xenograft/ PDX model are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Patient-Derived Xenograft / PDX Model Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details
Market Revenue in 2023: $426 million
Estimated Value by 2028: $839 million
Growth Rate: Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.5%
Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Segments Covered: Type, Implantation Method, Tumor Type, Application, End User, and Region
Geographies Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa
Key Market Opportunities: Emergence of CRISPR in biomedical research
Key Market Drivers: Growing demand for personalized medicine

Mouse model type accounted for the largest share of the patient-derived xenograft/ PDX model market.

Among the types, the patient-derived xenograft/ PDX model market is segmented into mouse model, and rat model. In 2023, the mouse model segment accounted for the largest share of the patient-derived xenograft/ PDX model market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to biological similarities of the mice model with human tumors, and the availability of immunodeficient strains is expected to form the largest share segment in the patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market.

The respiratory tumor type segment is the fastest-growing segment of the patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market.

In 2023, the respiratory tumor type segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the tumor type segment of the patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the rising prevalence of lung cancer. The market is also driven by increasing focus on the drug development of respiratory tumor models after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market.

The Asia Pacific patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing awareness of precision medicine and a rise in the number of drug development processes. The Asian market has also garnered significant attention from global players due to the increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, and the growing trend of outsourcing drug discovery services.

Patient-Derived Xenograft / PDX Model Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing demand for personalized medicine

Restraints:

FDA's announcement to discontinue animal models for clinical trials

Opportunities:

Emergence of CRISPR in biomedical research

Challenge:

Development of alternative animal testing methods

Key Market Players of Patient-Derived Xenograft / PDX Model Industry:

The market for patient-derived xenograft/ PDX models is highly fragmented, with key players strategizing to capture a majority of the market. Prominent players in the market are JSR Corporation (Japan), Wuxi Apptec (China), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Oncodesign Precision Medicine (France), Inotiv, Inc. (US), Pharmatest Services (Finland), Hera BioLabs (US), EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH (Germany), Xentech (France), Urosphere (France), Altogen Labs (US), Abnova Corporation (US), Genesis Biotechnology Group (US), Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (China), Creative Animodel (US), BioDuro-Sundia (US), Aragen Life Sciences (India), Shanghai LIDE Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Certis Oncology Solutions (US), InnoSer (Netherlands), IVRS AB (Sweden), Beijing IDMO Co. Ltd. (China), and Shanghai Chempartner Co. Ltd. (China).

Recent Developments:

In December 2022, Crown Bioscience, Inc., a subsidiary of JSR Life Sciences, entered into a worldwide licensing agreement with ERS Genomics Limited. This agreement granted Crown Bioscience complete global access to ERS's foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio, enabling the company to utilize CRISPR/Cas9 for genetic editing on a global scale. Under the provisions of this agreement, Crown Bioscience broadened its capabilities in genetic manipulation. The company is exploring the potential of gene editing within three-dimensional models of patient-derived tumor organoids.

In July 2022, GemPharmatech entered into a strategic licensing arrangement with Charles River Laboratories, Inc. This partnership entails the exclusive distribution rights for GemPharmatech's advanced NOD CRISPR Prkdc Il2r gamma (NCG) mouse lines within the North American region.

In November 2021, Inotiv announced the completion of the acquisition of Envigo RMS Holding Corp., a leading global provider of research models and services.

Patient-Derived Xenograft / PDX Model Market Advantages:

Biological Relevance: PDX models closely mimic the characteristics of patient tumors, providing a biologically relevant platform for cancer research and drug development.

Personalized Medicine: PDX models enable the development of personalized treatment strategies by studying individual patient responses to therapies.

Effective Drug Screening: PDX models facilitate preclinical drug testing, helping identify promising drug candidates and reducing the risk of clinical trial failures.

Resistance Mechanism Studies: PDX models aid in investigating drug resistance mechanisms, leading to the development of more effective combination therapies.

Biomarker Discovery: They contribute to the discovery of potential biomarkers for specific cancer types, enhancing targeted therapy and diagnostic development.

Versatility: PDX models can be created for a wide range of cancer types, making them adaptable to diverse research needs.

Reduction in Animal Use: PDX models often require fewer animals than traditional xenograft models, aligning with ethical considerations and reducing costs.

Clinical Translation: Findings from PDX studies can be readily applied to clinical settings, improving patient care and treatment strategies.

Faster Drug Development: PDX models streamline drug development processes, potentially accelerating the availability of new cancer treatments.

Increased Precision: PDX models aid in better understanding the heterogeneity of cancer and developing more precise and effective therapeutic interventions.

