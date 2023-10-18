BoomTax: Critical IRS Update: Introducing the IRIS Taxpayer Portal for Streamlined Form 1099 Filing

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently introduced the Information Returns Intake System (IRIS) Taxpayer Portal, marking a significant step forward in streamlining and convenience. Launched on January 23, 2023, this platform is poised to revolutionize how businesses and individuals manage their Form 1099 submissions.

The IRIS Taxpayer Portal is a comprehensive and user-friendly system that simplifies the electronic filing of information returns and automatic extensions of time. With a seamless interface, users can now create, edit, view, upload forms, and even print recipient copies, all within a single, user-centric platform. This remarkable innovation promises to streamline the Form 1099 filing process, making it more accessible and efficient for taxpayers nationwide.

It's important for users to be aware of a key change - the IRIS system operates with its exclusive Transmitter Control Code (TCC). TCCs from the previously used FIRE system are not compatible with the new IRIS portal. To prevent issues and duplications, users are advised not to submit forms in IRIS that have already been filed in the FIRE system.

The introduction of IRIS is part of the IRS's ongoing commitment to providing user-friendly, digital solutions that simplify tax-related tasks for both individual taxpayers and businesses. By consolidating the various aspects of the Form 1099 filing process into one accessible platform, IRIS aims to reduce errors, enhance compliance, and ultimately save time for taxpayers.

Submitting DIY tax filings is prone to mistakes and errors, but e-filing with an IRS-authorized transmitter takes the guesswork out of tax submissions.

E-filing Advantages

E-filing is highly recommended by the IRS and offers many advantages over traditional paper filing, including faster and more effective submission and processing times.

When using an IRS-authorized software provider , there are usually many rounds of data validation to ensure that your data is ready to file; this is something that you just can't get with paper filing or DIY filing.

Additionally, e-filing allows for faster turnaround times which leads to faster results. A quicker response time allows filers to have more time to review potential errors and make corrections easily.

About BoomTax

BoomTax is a premier provider of tax compliance solutions located in Corpus Christi, Texas, designed to streamline and simplify the reporting process for businesses.

BoomTax's user-friendly platform supports a variety of forms, including Form 1099 ( MISC , DIV , INT , NEC ), W-2 , 1095-B , 1095-C , and California Pay Data Reporting . By offering dedicated solutions for each of these forms, BoomTax helps businesses meet their compliance obligations efficiently and accurately. With a combination of innovative technology and exceptional customer service, BoomTax is committed to making tax reporting easier for businesses of all sizes.

Media Contact:

Ken Ham

pr@boomtax.com

SOURCE: BoomTax

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793911/critical-irs-update-introducing-the-iris-taxpayer-portal-for-streamlined-form-1099-filing