Axitec Energy India has announced the establishment of 600 MW of pilot solar module lines in India. CEO Tanmoy Duari told pv magazine that 300 MW of the planned capacity in Gujarat and another 300 MW in Tamil Nadu will produce n-type TOPCon solar modules. Production will start in the first quarter of 2024.From pv magazine India German PV module manufacturer Axitec has revealed plans to set up 600 MW of its own pilot lines to produce solar modules in India. Tanmoy Duari, chief executive officer at Axitec Energy India, told pv magazine that out of the planned 600 MW, 300 MW will be built in Gujarat. ...

