CONQUERing: Where Function Meets Fashion - Cincinnati Sibling Duo's Jewelry Earns Spotlight at Milan Jewelry Week

Design Team is Headed to World Stage in Fashion Capital of the World

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Often celebrated for their functionality, CONQUERing's jewelry designs have taken a significant leap from being discreet anxiety-relievers to now being acknowledged as innovative fashion statements. Cincinnati sibling designers Via and Jake Nelson are ready to showcase this unique blend of purpose and panache at the esteemed Milan Jewelry Week. The event, celebrated as the jewelry counterpart to iconic showcases like New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, welcomes more than 60,000 attendees annually.





CONQUERing Designers Via Nelson and Jake Nelson

Sibling designer duo, who created pieces for CONQUERing jewelry brand, were selected for Milan Jewelry Week.





While many jewelers aim for aesthetics, CONQUERing carved its niche by creating jewelry that serves a dual purpose. Its ViaDeco and CrownCut interchangeable ring sets were originally lauded for allowing wearers to subtly fidget, providing a means to manage stress and anxiety. But now, these same designs are capturing attention for their sheer beauty and inventiveness, earning them a spot amidst the global elite at the Artistar Jewels Exhibit, a cornerstone of Milan Jewelry Week.

"It's remarkable how our designs, rooted in providing comfort and relief, are now being celebrated on one of the world's most prestigious fashion platforms. This transition from function to fashion is truly exhilarating," mused Via Nelson, who's also refining her skills as a fashion design student at the University of Cincinnati.

Jake Nelson, who leads product development at CONQUERing, chimed in. "We always believed in the power of our designs, not just as tools but as art. Being recognized in Milan solidifies that our vision of merging utility with beauty resonates globally."

With the Nelson siblings at the helm, CONQUERing is set to dazzle Milan this week, proving that fashion can be both beneficial and beautiful.

CONQUERing Jewelry Featured at Milan Jewelry Week

CONQUERing CrownCut Ring Band With Amazonite Hexbar, Open Diamond and CrossBar Edge Roller Plus CONQUERing ViaDeco Ring Band With Luxe Labradorite, Crazy Jasper and 'LOVED' Revealed When Spun

