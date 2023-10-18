Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023
18.10.2023 | 17:14
Questar Entertainment: Win a TV Show Development Deal With GoTraveler's "Be the Next Travel Star" Competition

Entries now open for competition at the Chicago Travel & Adventure Show.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Questar Entertainment's GoTraveler Network, in partnership with the Travel & Adventure Show, introduces a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: "Be The Next Travel Star." This live pitch competition is set to discover and nurture the next big TV show idea for travel entertainment. At stake: A TV show development deal for the winner.

The Next Travel Star Contest

The Next Travel Star Contest

Entries are now open for the competition, where producers and content creators will vie for the opportunity to pitch a new, not yet commissioned, unscripted, or non-fiction one-off program or series. GoTraveler Network will provide one (1) development deal to a winning project.

Competition finalists will be invited to present their ideas at a live-pitch competition taking place on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Chicago Travel & Adventure Show. Acting as judges will be travel entertainment stars Pamela Holt and Colleen Kelly, as well as Christine Drinan, CEO of Galavante.

How to participate

Submission Period: Entries are open from Oct. 18 through Dec. 8, 2023.

Eligibility: Alongside the entry form, participants are required to submit:

  • A captivating three-minute video sizzle reel or pitch
  • A succinct one-page paper pitch

Announcement of Finalists: The shortlist will be unveiled on Dec. 15, 2023, providing ample time for the finalists to prepare for the live event on Jan. 14.

Are you ready to "Be The Next Travel Star?" Join us on this incredible adventure. Learn more and submit your entry at GoTraveler.com.

About Questar Entertainment

Questar has innovated across entertainment for nearly 40 years. Originally a home video pioneer, today Questar is a leader in full-service OTT, production, acquisition, and distribution. Through its streaming networks-GoTraveler, FamilyTime, and Hipstr-Questar curates award-winning TV shows, specials, documentaries, and independent films. Additionally, Questar delivers these channels as well as a library of top-tier content and white-glove services to the largest players in the media, technology, and retail sectors. As the Midwest's first and only full-service distribution company, Questar also champions up-and-coming filmmakers ready to reach a global audience.

About Unicomm, LLC and the Travel & Adventure Show Series

Unicomm, LLC is an independent business-to-business communications company specializing in originating and managing world-class trade shows and conferences. Unicomm's properties include the nation's largest and longest-running series of travel events, the Travel & Adventure Show in Atlanta, Phoenix, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, The Bay Area, and Washington, D.C. Unicomm also produces industry-leading conferences including the annual American Traveler Trends Forum.

Contact Information

Tracy Goodheart
Communications Lead
tgoodheart@questarentertainment.com

SOURCE: Questar Entertainment

