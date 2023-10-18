DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 18-Oct-2023 / 16:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Carol Phelan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 3 auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4 transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each Description of the financial instrument, type of a) instrument Identification code IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Purchase of shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR4.16 179 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume 179 -- Price EUR744.64 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan g) Additional Information interests through the reinvestment of the interim dividend 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dermot Crowley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 3 auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4 transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each Description of the financial instrument, type of a) instrument Identification code IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Purchase of shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR4.16 44 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume 44 -- Price EUR183.04 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan g) Additional Information interests through the reinvestment of the interim dividend 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Des McCann 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 3 auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4 transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each Description of the financial instrument, type of a) instrument Identification code IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Purchase of shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR4.16 139 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume 139 -- Price EUR578.24 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan g) Additional Information interests through the reinvestment of the interim dividend 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Shane Casserly 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Corporate Development Director Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 3 auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4 transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each Description of the financial instrument, type of a) instrument Identification code IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Purchase of shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR4.16 44 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume 44 -- Price EUR183.04 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan g) Additional Information interests through the reinvestment of the interim dividend 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sean McKeon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance Initial Notification b) Initial Notification Amendment Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 3 auction monitor a) Name Dalata Hotel Group plc b) LEI 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4 transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each Description of the financial instrument, type of a) instrument Identification code IE00BJMZDW83 b) Nature of the transaction 1. Purchase of shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR4.16 65 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume 65 -- Price EUR269.67 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan g) Additional Information interests through the reinvestment of the interim dividend

