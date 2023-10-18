Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % NEWS % – Hier ist man jetzt dabei
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
18.10.23
08:03 Uhr
4,155 Euro
+0,005
+0,12 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9354,38018:03
Dow Jones News
18.10.2023 | 17:49
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
18-Oct-2023 / 16:16 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                       Carol Phelan 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                 Chief Financial Officer 
       Initial Notification 
b)                               Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 
3 
       auction monitor 
a)      Name                       Dalata Hotel Group plc 
b)      LEI                       635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
4       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
                                Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
 
a)      instrument 
 
       Identification code 
                                IE00BJMZDW83 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                1. Purchase of shares. 
 
                                   Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   EUR4.16        179 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)         -- Aggregated volume     179 
          -- Price 
                                EUR744.64 
e)      Date of the transaction             1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC 
f)      Place of the transaction             Dublin, Ireland 
                                Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan 
g)      Additional Information              interests through 
                                the reinvestment of the interim dividend 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                       Dermot Crowley 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                 Chief Executive Officer 
       Initial Notification 
b)                               Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 
3 
       auction monitor 
a)      Name                       Dalata Hotel Group plc 
b)      LEI                       635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
4       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
                                Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
 
a)      instrument 
 
       Identification code 
                                IE00BJMZDW83 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                1. Purchase of shares. 
 
                                   Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   EUR4.16        44 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)         -- Aggregated volume     44 
          -- Price 
                                EUR183.04 
e)      Date of the transaction             1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC 
f)      Place of the transaction             Dublin, Ireland 
                                Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan 
g)      Additional Information              interests through 
                                the reinvestment of the interim dividend 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                       Des McCann 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                 Chief Operating Officer 
       Initial Notification 
b)                               Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 
3 
       auction monitor 
a)      Name                       Dalata Hotel Group plc 
b)      LEI                       635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
4       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
                                Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
 
a)      instrument 
 
       Identification code 
                                IE00BJMZDW83 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                1. Purchase of shares. 
 
                                   Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   EUR4.16        139 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)         -- Aggregated volume     139 
          -- Price 
                                EUR578.24 
e)      Date of the transaction             1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC 
f)      Place of the transaction             Dublin, Ireland 
                                Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan 
g)      Additional Information              interests through 
                                the reinvestment of the interim dividend 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                       Shane Casserly 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                 Corporate Development Director 
       Initial Notification 
b)                               Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 
3 
       auction monitor 
a)      Name                       Dalata Hotel Group plc 
b)      LEI                       635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
4       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
                                Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
 
a)      instrument 
 
       Identification code 
                                IE00BJMZDW83 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                1. Purchase of shares. 
 
                                   Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   EUR4.16        44 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)         -- Aggregated volume     44 
          -- Price 
                                EUR183.04 
e)      Date of the transaction             1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC 
f)      Place of the transaction             Dublin, Ireland 
                                Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan 
g)      Additional Information              interests through 
                                the reinvestment of the interim dividend 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                       Sean McKeon 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                 Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance 
       Initial Notification 
b)                               Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 
3 
       auction monitor 
a)      Name                       Dalata Hotel Group plc 
b)      LEI                       635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
4       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
                                Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
 
a)      instrument 
 
       Identification code 
                                IE00BJMZDW83 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                1. Purchase of shares. 
 
                                   Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   EUR4.16        65 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)         -- Aggregated volume     65 
          -- Price 
                                EUR269.67 
e)      Date of the transaction             1. 2023-10-13. 11:28 am UTC 
f)      Place of the transaction             Dublin, Ireland 
                                Purchase of shares - shares added to vested Share Plan 
g)      Additional Information              interests through 
                                the reinvestment of the interim dividend

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  279009 
EQS News ID:  1752101 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1752101&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2023 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.