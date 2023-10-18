Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2023) - Prominent Fintech firm, VIP Capital Funding has announced tailored working capital loans ranging from $30K and $15MM. The credit is available for small and medium-sized businesses that generate revenues around $400K to $100MM. The company intends to fuel SMB growth through this modified, feature-rich loan across the United States.

As per data shared by VIP Capital Funding, over 700 industries, including retail, construction, medical and others which are experiencing massive losses due to inflation and lending crises, have so far availed this customized business loan from the private lender. It has identified several such factors through market surveys that are swiftly shifting SMBs towards alternative and more accessible financial assistance.

Companies with a minimum credit score of 590 - 600 are qualified to avail loan amounts based on their cash flow. Loan approvals are typically processed within 24-48 hours, which aims to address emergency funding needs in small and medium businesses.

VIP Capital Funding shared about following a unique underwriting approach that attributes to their record 95% loan approval rate. They emphasize on a business's cash flow when evaluating loan pricing, provided the latter holds the minimum credit score. The majority of clients can secure approval if their respective companies demonstrate a consistent monthly revenue of at least $50,000.

Carlos Hernandez, Senior Vice President of VIP Capital Funding, shared how the private lending company has received validation for their financial solutions through their client satisfaction rate. Accordingly, their USP remains: Product affordability with prepayment discounts and benefits like fund renewal midway through the loan term.

As businesses in the US increasingly seek faster options to strengthen their cash flow and drive growth, VIP Capital Funding will undertake their inclusive approach of providing customized financial solutions according to every client's unique needs and business conditions.

Looking ahead, VIP Capital Funding has promised to remain unswerving to its mission of propelling economic recovery within the United States through their accessible financial products.

About the Company:

Founded by Joshua E Triplett, VIP Capital Funding is a prominent Fintech firm with its headquarters based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Their expansions are located in Texas, San Diego California and Dallas. The company primarily extends customised financial aid to small and medium-sized businesses looking to reinforce their working capital. VIP Capital Funding presently caters to over 700 industries.

