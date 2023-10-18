HARLEYSVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.30 per share on the Company's common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on November 15, 2023 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2023.

Net income for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $12,223,000 or $3.29 per diluted share compared to $8,790,000 or $2.34 per diluted share for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 amounted to $3,018,000 or $.82 per diluted share compared to $2,892,000 or $.77 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Due to a decrease in qualitative factors in the Allowance for Credit Losses calculation, there was a reduction in our provision for loan losses of $595,000 included in our twelve months and three months ended September 30, 2023.

Commenting on the year-end operating results, President and Chief Executive Officer Brendan J. McGill said, "We are pleased to report record earnings for the fiscal year 2023 of $12,223,000, which represents a 39% increase over prior year.

We continued to generate strong earnings in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, despite seeing margin compression due to cost of funding increasing on deposits as well as borrowings. We anticipate additional margin compression in the coming fiscal year. We feel our balance sheet is strong. We are being intentional when it comes to pricing our loan and deposit products while still providing our customers with competitive rates, they have come to expect from us. We will continue to navigate the uncertain economic environment adhering to our fundamental operating principles of maintaining prudent underwriting standards, investing in high credit quality assets, controlling our operating expenses, and practicing sound capital management."

The Company's assets totaled $842.3 million compared to $912.1 million a year ago. Stockholders' book value increased 4.16% to $23.76 per share from $22.81 a year ago.

Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one full-service office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Harleysville Financial Corporation Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Year-To-Date (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended: Three Months Ended: Selected Consolidated Earnings Data Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 Total interest income $ 34,232 $ 27,315 $ 8,728 $ 8,395 $ 8,473 $ 8,636 $ 7,991 Total interest expense 3,876 3,157 1,664 874 701 637 667 Net Interest Income 30,356 24,158 7,064 7,521 7,772 7,999 7,324 Provision for loan losses - 280 (595 ) 146 220 229 150 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 30,356 23,878 7,659 7,375 7,552 7,770 7,174 Gain on sales of loans - 21 - - - - - Bank owned life insurance 396 389 101 97 98 100 98 Other income 2,309 2,583 617 593 555 544 649 Total other expenses 16,689 15,374 4,317 4,325 4,114 3,933 4,094 Income before income taxes 16,372 11,497 4,060 3,740 4,091 4,481 3,827 Income tax expense 4,149 2,707 1,042 939 1,018 1,150 935 Net Income $ 12,223 $ 8,790 $ 3,018 $ 2,801 $ 3,073 $ 3,331 $ 2,892 Per Common Share Data Basic earnings $ 3.31 $ 2.36 $ 0.82 $ 0.76 $ 0.83 $ 0.90 $ 0.78 Diluted earnings $ 3.29 $ 2.34 $ 0.82 $ 0.76 $ 0.82 $ 0.89 $ 0.77 Dividends $ 1.19 $ 1.15 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 Special Dividend $ 1.16 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1.16 $ - Tangible book value $ 23.76 $ 22.81 $ 23.76 $ 23.26 $ 22.79 $ 22.27 $ 22.81 Shares outstanding 3,670,488 3,719,141 3,670,488 3,663,905 3,708,367 3,721,269 3,719,141 Average shares outstanding - basic 3,695,353 3,718,208 3,661,248 3,688,845 3,715,772 3,715,838 3,720,147 Average shares outstanding - diluted 3,715,653 3,756,246 3,674,442 3,706,597 3,740,421 3,743,724 3,751,155 Year-To-Date Twelve Months Ended: Three Months Ended: Other Selected Consolidated Data Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 Return on average assets 1.43 % 0.96 % 1.44 % 1.35 % 1.44 % 1.49 % 1.25 % Return on average equity 14.49 % 10.72 % 14.07 % 13.24 % 14.73 % 15.97 % 13.82 % Net interest rate spread 3.49 % 2.59 % 3.20 % 3.58 % 3.62 % 3.57 % 3.16 % Net yield on interest earning assets 3.63 % 2.69 % 3.45 % 3.71 % 3.72 % 3.65 % 3.24 % Operating expenses to average assets 1.96 % 1.68 % 2.06 % 2.09 % 1.93 % 1.76 % 1.78 % Efficiency ratio 50.48 % 56.67 % 55.47 % 52.67 % 48.83 % 45.51 % 50.72 % Ratio of non-performing loans to total assets at end of period 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.31 % 0.28 % 0.24 % 0.28 % 0.26 % Loan loss reserve to total loans, net 0.77 % 0.89 % 0.77 % 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.88 % 0.89 % Stockholders' equity to assets 10.35 % 9.30 % 10.35 % 10.27 % 10.03 % 9.45 % 9.30 % Selected Consolidated Financial Data Sep 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sept 30, 2022 Total assets $ 842,274 $ 829,933 $ 842,882 $ 877,525 $ 912,127 Cash & investment securities 22,168 25,623 57,163 94,330 149,231 Mortgage-backed securities 147,821 153,205 158,731 163,968 165,008 Total Investments 169,989 178,828 215,894 258,298 314,239 Consumer Loans receivable 318,349 305,780 290,509 288,912 275,594 Commercial Loans receivable 320,384 314,756 306,636 300,109 291,537 Loan loss reserve (4,919 ) (5,525 ) (5,408 ) (5,203 ) (5,021 ) Total Loans receivable net 633,814 615,011 591,737 583,818 562,110 FHLB stock 5,144 3,024 2,234 2,601 3,049 Checking accounts 272,835 286,725 294,421 299,974 305,340 Savings accounts 257,246 282,425 306,226 318,718 328,311 Certificate of deposit accounts 117,687 110,898 109,453 114,913 122,235 Total Deposits 647,768 680,048 710,100 733,605 755,886 Advances 98,045 53,245 38,363 49,624 61,858 Total stockholders' equity 87,213 85,212 84,531 82,884 84,839

