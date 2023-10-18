HARLEYSVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.30 per share on the Company's common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on November 15, 2023 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2023.
Net income for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $12,223,000 or $3.29 per diluted share compared to $8,790,000 or $2.34 per diluted share for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.
Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 amounted to $3,018,000 or $.82 per diluted share compared to $2,892,000 or $.77 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. Due to a decrease in qualitative factors in the Allowance for Credit Losses calculation, there was a reduction in our provision for loan losses of $595,000 included in our twelve months and three months ended September 30, 2023.
Commenting on the year-end operating results, President and Chief Executive Officer Brendan J. McGill said, "We are pleased to report record earnings for the fiscal year 2023 of $12,223,000, which represents a 39% increase over prior year.
We continued to generate strong earnings in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, despite seeing margin compression due to cost of funding increasing on deposits as well as borrowings. We anticipate additional margin compression in the coming fiscal year. We feel our balance sheet is strong. We are being intentional when it comes to pricing our loan and deposit products while still providing our customers with competitive rates, they have come to expect from us. We will continue to navigate the uncertain economic environment adhering to our fundamental operating principles of maintaining prudent underwriting standards, investing in high credit quality assets, controlling our operating expenses, and practicing sound capital management."
The Company's assets totaled $842.3 million compared to $912.1 million a year ago. Stockholders' book value increased 4.16% to $23.76 per share from $22.81 a year ago.
Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one full-service office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products, and services.
|Harleysville Financial Corporation
|Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of September 30, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Year-To-Date
|(Unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended:
|Three Months Ended:
|Selected Consolidated Earnings Data
Sep 30,
2023
Sep 30,
2022
Sep 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
|Total interest income
$
34,232
$
27,315
$
8,728
$
8,395
$
8,473
$
8,636
$
7,991
|Total interest expense
3,876
3,157
1,664
874
701
637
667
|Net Interest Income
30,356
24,158
7,064
7,521
7,772
7,999
7,324
|Provision for loan losses
-
280
(595
)
146
220
229
150
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
30,356
23,878
7,659
7,375
7,552
7,770
7,174
|Gain on sales of loans
-
21
-
-
-
-
-
|Bank owned life insurance
396
389
101
97
98
100
98
|Other income
2,309
2,583
617
593
555
544
649
|Total other expenses
16,689
15,374
4,317
4,325
4,114
3,933
4,094
|Income before income taxes
16,372
11,497
4,060
3,740
4,091
4,481
3,827
|Income tax expense
4,149
2,707
1,042
939
1,018
1,150
935
|Net Income
$
12,223
$
8,790
$
3,018
$
2,801
$
3,073
$
3,331
$
2,892
|Per Common Share Data
|Basic earnings
$
3.31
$
2.36
$
0.82
$
0.76
$
0.83
$
0.90
$
0.78
|Diluted earnings
$
3.29
$
2.34
$
0.82
$
0.76
$
0.82
$
0.89
$
0.77
|Dividends
$
1.19
$
1.15
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.29
$
0.29
|Special Dividend
$
1.16
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1.16
$
-
|Tangible book value
$
23.76
$
22.81
$
23.76
$
23.26
$
22.79
$
22.27
$
22.81
|Shares outstanding
3,670,488
3,719,141
3,670,488
3,663,905
3,708,367
3,721,269
3,719,141
|Average shares outstanding - basic
3,695,353
3,718,208
3,661,248
3,688,845
3,715,772
3,715,838
3,720,147
|Average shares outstanding - diluted
3,715,653
3,756,246
3,674,442
3,706,597
3,740,421
3,743,724
3,751,155
|Year-To-Date
|Twelve Months Ended:
|Three Months Ended:
|Other Selected Consolidated Data
Sep 30,
2023
Sep 30,
2022
Sep 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
|Return on average assets
1.43
%
0.96
%
1.44
%
1.35
%
1.44
%
1.49
%
1.25
%
|Return on average equity
14.49
%
10.72
%
14.07
%
13.24
%
14.73
%
15.97
%
13.82
%
|Net interest rate spread
3.49
%
2.59
%
3.20
%
3.58
%
3.62
%
3.57
%
3.16
%
|Net yield on interest earning assets
3.63
%
2.69
%
3.45
%
3.71
%
3.72
%
3.65
%
3.24
%
|Operating expenses to average assets
1.96
%
1.68
%
2.06
%
2.09
%
1.93
%
1.76
%
1.78
%
|Efficiency ratio
50.48
%
56.67
%
55.47
%
52.67
%
48.83
%
45.51
%
50.72
%
|Ratio of non-performing loans to total
|assets at end of period
0.31
%
0.26
%
0.31
%
0.28
%
0.24
%
0.28
%
0.26
%
|Loan loss reserve to total loans, net
0.77
%
0.89
%
0.77
%
0.89
%
0.91
%
0.88
%
0.89
%
|Stockholders' equity to assets
10.35
%
9.30
%
10.35
%
10.27
%
10.03
%
9.45
%
9.30
%
|Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Sep 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
Mar 31,
2023
Dec 31,
2022
Sept 30,
2022
|Total assets
$
842,274
$
829,933
$
842,882
$
877,525
$
912,127
|Cash & investment securities
22,168
25,623
57,163
94,330
149,231
|Mortgage-backed securities
147,821
153,205
158,731
163,968
165,008
|Total Investments
169,989
178,828
215,894
258,298
314,239
|Consumer Loans receivable
318,349
305,780
290,509
288,912
275,594
|Commercial Loans receivable
320,384
314,756
306,636
300,109
291,537
|Loan loss reserve
(4,919
)
(5,525
)
(5,408
)
(5,203
)
(5,021
)
|Total Loans receivable net
633,814
615,011
591,737
583,818
562,110
|FHLB stock
5,144
3,024
2,234
2,601
3,049
|Checking accounts
272,835
286,725
294,421
299,974
305,340
|Savings accounts
257,246
282,425
306,226
318,718
328,311
|Certificate of deposit accounts
117,687
110,898
109,453
114,913
122,235
|Total Deposits
647,768
680,048
710,100
733,605
755,886
|Advances
98,045
53,245
38,363
49,624
61,858
|Total stockholders' equity
87,213
85,212
84,531
82,884
84,839
