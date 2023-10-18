China Development Foundation: CDIB Responds to International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, Angelo Koo: Harnessing Financial Means to Drive Sustainable Philanthropy

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / The impact of COVID-19, climate change, and economic shocks has exacerbated the global poverty crisis, pushing millions of children into extreme poverty. According to a report from UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) and the World Bank, the pandemic has caused a 30 million-child decrease in the initial projections for eliminating extreme child poverty. Currently, 1 in 6 children worldwide continues to struggle with daily expenses and fails to meet their basic survival needs.

CDIB Capital Chairman Angelo Koo emphasizes that education is the best investment, contributing to the virtuous cycle that collectively shapes a brighter future for children.

In an effort to draw attention to and provide assistance to the global disparities in wealth, nations, and social classes, the United Nations has designated October 17th as "International Day for the Eradication of Poverty." The goal is to eliminate persistent poverty issues around the world, which is also a primary objective of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year's theme is "Decent Work and Social Protection: Putting dignity in practice for all," with the aim of prioritizing the most vulnerable social groups.

CDIB Capital International (CDIB Capital) has long considered promoting sustainable development as its responsibility. As a leader in the financial industry for ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices, CDIB Capital has consecutively been selected for the FTSE4Good Index for seven years. They are committed to sustainable actions in the areas of environmental, social responsibility, and corporate governance, with a focus on achieving SDG 1 (poverty eradication), SDG 3 (health and well-being), SDG 4 (quality and equal education), among other goals. In 2022 alone, CDIB Capital invested over NT$110 million in cash, contributed goods valued at NT$4.08 million, and devoted 77,660 hours to volunteer service. Angelo Koo, Chairman of CDIB Capital, emphasized that fulfilling corporate social responsibility and actively promoting social inclusion are not just numerical objectives but an ongoing responsibility.

CDIB Capital has long been committed to the well-being of underprivileged rural schoolchildren in Taiwan, particularly in terms of their nutritional health. The China Development Foundation has been actively advancing the "Heritage 100 x Tutoring 100" Program initiative for 18 years, consistently providing financial support to rural schools for nutritional enhancements, thus playing a crucial role in nurturing the health and growth of the next generation. Given the rising costs of ingredients due to inflation, this year's "Heritage 100 x Tutoring 100" Program initiative has taken the extraordinary step of increasing the subsidies for each school. A total of 5 million NT dollars will be allocated to assist 8,000 underprivileged rural students across Taiwan.

Beyond providing additional funding for nutritional support, high-ranking executives and employees of CDIB Capital will also take a hands-on approach by volunteering as temporary cooks at rural schools, actively engaging in the growth and development of these students.

Furthermore, the China Development Foundation also promotes the "Pay It Forward 100 x Tutoring 100" program, which annually awards and supports 100 outstanding financially disadvantaged university students to become volunteer tutors. These students accompany economically disadvantaged primary and secondary school students throughout Taiwan, creating a positive impact through the "pay it forward" cycle. Over the past 17 years, a total of 1,700 university students have participated in the tutoring volunteer program and have helped over 1,700 disadvantaged children, enabling them to become individuals who empower others.

CDIB Capital Chairman Angelo Koo has maintained a steadfast belief in the notion that "education is the best investment" and underscores that engaging in charitable endeavors is a long-term commitment to the Taiwanese society. He staunchly asserts that thorough investment in the community is the optimal approach to bolster both the company's and society's overall competitiveness. His aspiration is to contribute to society by fostering positive and enduring value.

