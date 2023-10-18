Pennexx Foods, Inc.: Pennexx's Your Social Offers Savings App Has Been Submitted to Apple App Store For Review

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) Pennexx has submitted its version 1.0 Your Social Offers Savings App to the Apple App Store for review. This brings the company one step closer to publicly releasing the app.



The company will release the app to the public following the completed review process by Apple and the companies satisfaction with its completeness. This company will continue to keep the shareholders informed.

Pennexx will also be submitting the app to the Google App Store.

"It's a very exciting time as we get closer to the wide distribution of the YSO App. Our app will allow consumers to very quickly find and redeem deals.", Vincent Risalvato, CEO Pennexx said.

The company has designed the YSO app so that when a consumer drives by a participating merchant they receive a popup alert that a deal is available, thereby incentivizing consumers to visit a merchant they may have not otherwise frequented.

This brings value to shareholders, merchants and consumers alike.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX:OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

