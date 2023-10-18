Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2023) - Verdi Global Consulting Group led by CEO and Founder Pavel Rudanovskiy is set to bring new investments into UAE. Verdi Global Consulting Group under the leadership of Pavel Rudanovskiy has already arranged $1 billion worth of investments in the country's local businesses to date. As a result the group has grown and is currently advising 35 international investors with assets under management reaching over $5B. The CEO of Verdi Global Consulting Group, Pavel Rudanovskiy is now aiming to bring much more capital into the country.





Foto: Pavel Rudanovskiy (on the right), CEO of Verdi Global Consulting Group signing

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10043/184430_9ef56a58d452bb97_001full.jpg

Verdi Global Consulting Group is following the trends and standards of ESG and is keenly focused on sustainable investments. Verdi Global headquarters are in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and the firm is already acting as a leading investment consultant in the country.

CEO Pavel Rudanovskiy is leading the management team of Verdi Global Consulting Group to new perspectives and new opportunities for the company and the UAE.

About Verdi Global Consulting Group

Verdi Global Consulting Group is a professional investor relations agency that provides investment strategy and advice that helps international investors to enter into foreign markets with the best support and guidance. Verdi Global is focused on investments on a number of sectors in the United Arab Emirates including manufacturing, logistics and other businesses.

