From Cleveland to Tokyo: Evergreen Podcasts and Nippon Broadcasting Elevate Global Podcasting

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) is once again expanding its international podcast footprint in their latest partnership with Nippon Broadcasting Systems, Inc. (Nippon), a leading player in the Japanese media landscape. This collaboration marks a significant step in promoting cross-cultural engagement and expanding the horizons of podcasting.

Evergreen will now feature a curated catalog of Japanese language podcasts from Nippon, providing listeners a unique mix of stories rich in Japanese culture and entertainment. In turn, Evergreen will curate a selection of arts and entertainment shows for distribution across the Nippon network, connecting creators with broader global audiences.

"This partnership is a game-changer for creative exchange between our brands," says David Allen Moss, Evergreen's Chief Creative Officer. "One of the most exciting outgrowths of this partnership is the launch of the Voices of Japan channel on Evergreen," says Moss. Voices of Japan will showcase the best of Japanese podcasts, offering a window into the captivating world of Japanese storytelling and creativity.

Moreover, Evergreen will serve as a dedicated sales and marketing partner for Nippon in North America, facilitating advertising opportunities for American brands seeking to reach a global audience through Japanese shows. With Nippon boasting over 12,000,000 downloads a month, this partnership opens new doors for advertisers looking to expand their global reach.

"Both Evergreen and Nippon are committed to not only sharing existing content, but also creating engaging, original new media," says Shin Hamahara, (Head of digital business). "The partnership will see the development of joint presentations and panels at major global podcast events, creating opportunities for insightful discussions and cross-cultural exchange."

Nippon Broadcasting System, Inc. is a Tokyo-based radio station established in 1954. As a prominent presence in Japanese media, we've embraced the digital era by venturing into podcast distribution, quickly becoming one of Japan's leading publishers with top-tier download numbers. Our commitment to staying at the forefront of the evolving media and entertainment industry drives our success. For more information, visit jolf.co.jp.

Evergreen Podcasts is an established podcast production network with a catalog of entertaining and thought-provoking shows rooted in high production quality and artistic integrity. With a diverse range of podcasts spanning genres such as true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with engaging content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com.

