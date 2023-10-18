Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.10.2023
GeniusBOS Receives Orders For Medium Voltage Transformers

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GeniusBOS today announced that the company has received orders for medium voltage transformers for delivery in the United States. The company is focused on further developing this important product category.

GeniusBOS Receives Orders For Medium Voltage Transformers

Andrew Worden, CEO of GeniusBOS, stated: "Our customers expressed that transformers are too expensive, lead times are too long, and service levels are poor. We have responded by bringing to market the 1 to 10 kVA medium voltage transformer offering. It is gratifying to see that customers are already awarding orders to us."

About GeniusBOS

GeniusBOS is the ultimate powerhouse in providing groundbreaking balance of systems (BOS) and MV transformer solutions. Our relentless pursuit of innovation has led us to develop state-of-the-art products that are meticulously crafted with customers for customers.

Every GeniusBOS creation undergoes an uncompromising journey of research, development, and rigorous testing. Our cutting-edge facilities and advanced manufacturing techniques empower us to unleash BOS and transformer solutions that spearhead technological progress.

GeniusBOS is a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of GameChange Solar Corp.

For more information on GeniusBOS, visit www.geniusbos.com

Contact:
GeniusBOS
info@geniusbos.com
+1 (603) 630-5489

Our mailing address is:
230 East Avenue
Suite 100
Norwalk, CT 06855

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2250226/GeniusBOS_Receives_Orders.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geniusbos-receives-orders-for-medium-voltage-transformers-301961037.html

