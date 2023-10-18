TON FOUNDATION

Blockchain.com and TON Foundation introduce Toncoin incentive program



18-Oct-2023 / 20:35 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY TON FOUNDATION Zug, Switzerland | October 18, 2023 01:40 PM Eastern Daylight Time Today, The Open Network Foundation ( TON Foundation ), the non-profit Swiss organization working towards growing a Web3 ecosystem within Telegram, has announced a collaborative endeavor with Blockchain.com, one of the world's most trusted and popular platforms for retail customers and institutions to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency. Through this collaboration, Blockchain.com and TON Foundation will make crypto more accessible for the over 800 million monthly active users on Telegram. In September 2023, TON Space, the TON-based self-custody cryptocurrency wallet developed by the team behind Wallet, was made available in the Telegram settings menu for existing users of Wallet outside of the United States. Starting in November 2023, TON Space will be available by default in the Telegram menu for all Telegram users outside the United States. All existing and new Telegram users, excluding those in the United States, will be able to access their wallets directly from the Telegram menu and enjoy an experience where buying, selling, and trading crypto is as easy as texting. Toncoin will also be available in Blockchain.com's 90 million wallets across the globe to facilitate easy onboarding and off-ramping, with transaction pairs for GBP, USD, and EUR. To reinforce their mutual commitment to providing users with best-in-class value, the program includes a limited-time, incentivized campaign for Blockchain.com users to receive an extra $5 USD of Toncoin when they buy $20 USD of Toncoin on the platform. Separately, yet running in parallel to this incentivization program, TON Foundation will attempt to set a world record for the fastest blockchain on October 31, 2023. This monumental event can be viewed live at live.ton.org , marking a pivotal moment in the blockchain's history and showcasing the potential of The Open Network. About TON Foundation The Open Network Foundation ( TON Foundation ) is a non-profit organization founded in Switzerland in 2023. TON Foundation is 100% funded by the community, acting in the community's interests, and supports initiatives aligned with The Open Network's mission. Learn more at https://ton.foundation . About The Open Network (TON) The Open Network (TON) is putting crypto in every pocket. By building a Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON is giving billions the opportunity to own their digital identity, data, and assets. See more at https://ton.org/ . About Blockchain.com Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The most trusted and fastest growing global crypto company helps millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 90 million wallets and over 40 million verified users, and has facilitated over $1 trillion in crypto transactions. Visit Blockchain.com for more information. Contact Details TON Foundation TON Foundation Team ton@theagencypartnership.com Company Website https://ton.foundation/



