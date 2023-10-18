Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Pro AV Market to Reach Revenue of $79.20 Billion by 2028, Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of E-Learning Technology - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the pro AV market is growing at a CAGR of 6.27% during 2022-2028.

The demand for pro AV equipment and solutions from various end-user markets has also grown in countries such as China, Germany, Japan, and India due to the booming commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate, and music markets and a shift in consumer behavior toward live music concerts and exhibitions in developing countries. The pro AV market is particularly developed and growing, with vendors such as Samsung, Sony, Hitachi, LG, Panasonic, and Philips offering products to a diverse range of vertical markets. However, the higher cost of branded equipment and lower penetration of wireless digital technology can be significant growth inhibitors in APAC countries such as China, India, and Latin America.

Market Size (2028) $79.20 Billion Market Size (2022) $55 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 6.27 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics Increasing Number of Exhibitions, Seminars, and Conferences

Growing Demand from Corporate, Government, and Institutions

Rising Live Performance and Music Industry

Increased Number of Sports Events

The competition among the key players is intense at the global level. The market concentration in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high, while the market is in its nascent stage in developing economies such as China and India because of the entry of many international brands. Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth.

Pro AV Equipment Demand Soars as Governments Boost E-Learning Technology

E-learning technology has created a buzz in the education industry. Infusing modern-day technologies in classroom learning further adds to stimulus and enhances interaction between learners and educators in classrooms. E-learning is one of the most thrust areas the government identifies to impart education using educational tools and communication media. Learning is facilitated and supported by ICT- Information Communication Technologies, which aims to develop tools and technologies to promote e-learning. Governments are financially supporting R&D projects in the field of e-learning at various R&D labs and academic educational institutes. These projects focus on content development, HR development projects, technology development projects, and faculty training to improve literacy through ICT tools, which include computers, multimedia, and the web. Therefore creating a massive demand for the pro AV market.

Key Highlights

Product diversification is essential for new vendors to enter the market. Hence, existing consumer electronics vendors/traditional AV providers enter the market through product development and product line extension.

APAC-based vendors will opt for a global launch of their products during the forecast period.

Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products that render competitors' products ineffective even before their launch in the market or before their R&D costs are recovered. Therefore, vendors must develop new technologies. International players currently dominate the market. However, several regional and foreign players with small market shares also have a presence in the market.

Pro AV Revolutionizes Entertainment Venues in APAC, Boosting Business Success

The pro-AV products are essential for creating the right atmosphere in these venues, which is critical for the business's success. They help to create an immersive experience for the customers by providing music and enhancing the overall ambiance. The pro AV products also help to create an exciting and engaging environment that encourages customers to stay longer, spend more money, and return to the venue.

The ever-changing lifestyle of the population in APAC contributes to the popularity of bars and pubs in the region. There are changes in consumer lifestyle because of the growth of the IT and BPO sectors in India and other APAC countries, which result in high disposable income, which the younger generation is ready to spend on leisure and entertainment or at pubs, nightclubs, and resto-bars. The economic impact of the nightclub industry extends far to the pro AV market.

Pro AV Market?Dynamics:?

Drivers?

Increasing Number of Exhibitions, Seminars, and Conferences

Growing Demand from Corporate, Government, & Institutions

Rising Live Performance and Music Industry

Rise in the Number of Sports Events

Restraints?

Volatility of Raw Material Prices

High Capital Investments

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities?

Increasing Adoption OF E-Learning in the Educational Sector

Increasing Penetration of IOT in the Pro AV Industry

Rapid Development on Digital Signage Systems

Popularity of Nightclubs & Resto Bars in APAC

Key Company Profiles

Samsung

Sony

Hitachi

LG

Panasonic

Philips

Bose

TCL

Extron

Toshiba

Bang & Olufsen

Poly

Shure

Sennheiser Electronic

Biamp

Audio Technica

Logitech

Hisense

Crestron Electronics

Sharp NEC

Kramer

Planar

L-Acoustics

Yamaha

Nady Systems

Proel

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Professional Video

Video Displays



Capture and Production



Video Projection



Others

Professional Audio

Microphones



Pro Speakers



Sound Mixers



Signal Processors



Power Amplifiers



Others

Application

Corporate

Media & Entertainment

Venues & Events

Education

Government & Military

Retail

Transportation

Hospitality

Others

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:?

How big is the pro AV market?

What is the growth rate of the global pro AV market?

Which region dominates the global pro AV market share?

What are the significant trends in the pro AV market?

Who are the key players in the global pro AV market?

