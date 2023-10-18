Anzeige
Dow Jones News
18.10.2023 | 21:07
Blockchain.com and TON Foundation introduce Toncoin incentive program

Blockchain.com and TON Foundation introduce Toncoin incentive program 

TON FOUNDATION 
Blockchain.com and TON Foundation introduce Toncoin incentive program 
18-Oct-2023 / 20:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY TON FOUNDATION 
Zug, Switzerland | October 18, 2023 01:40 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
Today, The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation), the non-profit Swiss organization working towards growing a Web3 
ecosystem within Telegram, has announced a collaborative endeavor with Blockchain.com, one of the world's most trusted 
and popular platforms for retail customers and institutions to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency. 
Through this collaboration, Blockchain.com and TON Foundation will make crypto more accessible for the over 800 million 
monthly active users on Telegram. In September 2023, TON Space, the TON-based self-custody cryptocurrency wallet 
developed by the team behind Wallet, was made available in the Telegram settings menu for existing users of Wallet 
outside of the United States. 
Starting in November 2023, TON Space will be available by default in the Telegram menu for all Telegram users outside 
the United States. All existing and new Telegram users, excluding those in the United States, will be able to access 
their wallets directly from the Telegram menu and enjoy an experience where buying, selling, and trading crypto is as 
easy as texting. 
Toncoin will also be available in Blockchain.com's 90 million wallets across the globe to facilitate easy onboarding 
and off-ramping, with transaction pairs for GBP, USD, and EUR. To reinforce their mutual commitment to providing users 
with best-in-class value, the program includes a limited-time, incentivized campaign for Blockchain.com users to 
receive an extra USD5 USD of Toncoin when they buy USD20 USD of Toncoin on the platform. 
Separately, yet running in parallel to this incentivization program, TON Foundation will attempt to set a world record 
for the fastest blockchain on October 31, 2023. This monumental event can be viewed live at live.ton.org, marking a 
pivotal moment in the blockchain's history and showcasing the potential of The Open Network. 
About TON Foundation 
The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) is a non-profit organization founded in Switzerland in 2023. TON 
Foundation is 100% funded by the community, acting in the community's interests, and supports initiatives aligned with 
The Open Network's mission. Learn more at https://ton.foundation. 
About The Open Network (TON) 
 The Open Network (TON) is putting crypto in every pocket. By building a Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON is 
giving billions the opportunity to own their digital identity, data, and assets. See more at https://ton.org/. 
About Blockchain.com 
 Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The most trusted and fastest growing global crypto 
company helps millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has 
earned the trust of more than 90 million wallets and over 40 million verified users, and has facilitated over USD1 
trillion in crypto transactions. Visit Blockchain.com for more information. 
 
 
Contact Details 
 
TON Foundation 
 
TON Foundation Team 
 
ton@theagencypartnership.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://ton.foundation/ 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1752187 18-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1752187&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2023 14:35 ET (18:35 GMT)

