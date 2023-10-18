CBRE Group, Inc.: CBRE Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / CBRE Group, Inc. / CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has been named to 3BL's annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking for the fifth consecutive year. CBRE was the only real estate company to earn a place among the top 100. CBRE demonstrated notable improvements on climate change and the environment - the two categories that contribute the most to a company's ranking - as well as human rights and governance.



The 100 Best Corporate Citizens recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. The ranking is based on 184 factors in seven pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.



"We are proud of the strides CBRE is making in transitioning toward a low carbon and resilient future, creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, and building trust with our stakeholders through ethics and integrity. Good corporate citizenship is at the heart of our company culture and serves as the foundation of our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients," said Banke Odunaike, Chief Culture Officer, CBRE.



In the past year, CBRE was the highest-ranked commercial real estate services company on Forbes' inaugural Net-Zero Leaders list, earned a place on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year, and rose to No. 4 on the Barron's list of the 100 most sustainable U.S.-based companies for 2023.



Visit CBRE's 2022 Corporate Responsibility report to learn more about the company's corporate citizenship.



