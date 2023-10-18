ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC (ILiAD), a vaccine company utilizing its B-Tech technology to develop novel vaccines against infectious diseases, today announced Chief Medical Officer Stephanie Noviello, MD, MPH, will present data on its pertussis vaccine, BPZE1, at the World Vaccine Congress Europe in Barcelona, Spain (October 17 19, 2023).

BPZE1 is the most advanced next generation pertussis vaccine, designed to overcome deficiencies of current vaccines which include limited durability and the inability to prevent nasopharyngeal Bordetella pertussis infections that lead to transmission, especially to vulnerable infants. Data from four BPZE1 human clinical studies have previously been published and BPZE1 has received FDA Fast Track designation.

Dr. Noviello will overview primary results from the CHAMPION-1 BPZE1 Phase 2b Virulent B. pertussis Human Challenge clinical trial in healthy adults the first ever demonstration of prevention of colonization in a human B. pertussis challenge model.

Presentation details:

Location: Fira de Barcelona, Conference Room 5, Montjuïc, Barcelona

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. (Europe/Madrid)

Title: BPZE1, an intranasal live attenuated pertussis vaccine, evaluated in a Bordetella pertussis challenge study in healthy adults: a phase 2b, randomized, placebo-controlled study

Speaker: Stephanie Noviello, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at ILiAD Biotechnologies

A copy of the presentation will be available after the conclusion of the meeting in the "BPZE1 Publications" section of the ILiAD website. www.iliadbio.com

About Pertussis

Pertussis (whooping cough) is a life-threatening disease caused by the highly contagious respiratory bacterium, Bordetella pertussis. According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pertussis affects approximately 16 million people each year globally, accounting for nearly 200,000 deaths. There has been an overall increase in reported pertussis cases since the early 1980s. Pertussis is highly contagious, and an infected person can transmit B. pertussis to as many as 15 other people. Pertussis can lead to serious illness in people of all ages and can be life-threatening in young infants.

About BPZE1

BPZE1 is the only next generation live-attenuated intranasal pertussis vaccine in advanced clinical trials designed to protect against Bordetella pertussis nasal infection (colonization) and active disease through the induction of broad and sustained mucosal and systemic immunity. BPZE1 is currently being developed as a booster vaccine with future development investigating its application as a primary vaccination in infants.

About ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC

ILiAD Biotechnologies is utilizing its B-Tech technology to develop next generation vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and improve lives. Its lead candidate, BPZE1, is the most advanced next generation vaccine for immunization against pertussis (whooping cough), a potentially lethal disease caused by Bordetella pertussis. For further information, please visit www.iliadbio.com or follow us on Twitter.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

In addition to historical facts or statements of current, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide ILiAD's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, outsourcing trends in the pharmaceutical industry, levels of industry research and development spending, rapid technological change, risks associated with acquisitions and investments, risks associated directly with BPZE technologies including but not limited to uncertainties of product development, and uncertainties of clinical development, dependence on third parties, competition, protection of patents and proprietary technology, potential for infringement and other statements regarding matters that are not historical fact. Some of these forward looking statements may be identified by use of words in the statements such as "estimate," "intend," or other words and terms of similar meaning. Statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking statements. ILiAD cautions investors not to place reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and ILiAD undertakes no obligations to update or review these statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231018021047/en/

Contacts:

Ken Solovay

COO

ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC

Info@iliadbio.com

800.603.3525