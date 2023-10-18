Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % NEWS % – Hier ist man jetzt dabei
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X89S | ISIN: US4967191051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.10.23
21:51 Uhr
1,750 US-Dollar
-0,050
-2,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2023 | 21:38
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Schedules 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it will hold its Third Quarter 2023 financial results conference call for analysts and investors on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings announcement is scheduled for release shortly after the stock markets close on Thursday, November 9th.

The details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Access by conference call:

Domestic callers: 877-407-3105

International callers: 201-493-6794

Access by webcast:

The call will be simultaneously webcast over the internet and can be accessed via the following link fifteen minutes prior to the call:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=AhNqLTNv

The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Contact:

Jennifer Gravelle
Chief Financial Officer
(845)768 - 1970

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794309/kingstone-schedules-2023-third-quarter-financial-results-conference-call

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.