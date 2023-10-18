Anzeige
WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Alkermes plc: Alkermes to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on October 25, 2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. BST) on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 to discuss the company's third quarter financial results as well as initial clinical data related to ALKS 2680, the company's novel, investigational orexin 2 receptor agonist in development for the treatment of narcolepsy, that will be presented at World Sleep Congress.

The webcast player and accompanying slides may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alkermes-to-report-third-quarter-financial-results-on-october-25-2023-301960879.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
