Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.: Envirotech Vehicles Announces It Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), ("EVTV" or "the Company"), announced today that it has received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)(the "Rule").

The Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On October 16, 2023, EVTV filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 and its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023 and thus is now current on its SEC financial reporting obligations.

EVTV expects to file its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 by its SEC filing date deadline of November 14, 2023.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built, zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. EVTV serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and academic institutions to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. EVTV's vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel-price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

