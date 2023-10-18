The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 21, 023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 7, 2023.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors Paul Massoud

The Mosaic Company

813-775-4260

investor@mosaicco.com Media Ben Pratt

The Mosaic Company

813-775-4206

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794291/mosaic-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-020-per-share