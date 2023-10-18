Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % NEWS % – Hier ist man jetzt dabei
WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036
Tradegate
18.10.23
18:40 Uhr
34,800 Euro
-0,300
-0,85 %
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2023 | 22:26
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 21, 023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 7, 2023.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors

Paul Massoud
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4260
investor@mosaicco.com

Media

Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794291/mosaic-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-020-per-share

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
