Old Second Bancorp Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Net Income of $24.3 Million, or $0.54 per Diluted Share

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company," "Old Second," "we," "us," and "our") (NASDAQ:OSBC), the parent company of Old Second National Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Our net income was $24.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $25.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, and net income of $19.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes Visa portfolio and land trust portfolio gains on sale, Visa portfolio liquidation and deconversion costs, and any merger-related costs, as applicable, was $24.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $25.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, and $19.6 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. See the discussion entitled "Non-GAAP Presentations" below and the tables beginning on page 17 of the full earnings release found under the investor relations tab at oldsecond.com which provides a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

Net income decreased $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the increase of $1.0 million in provision for credit losses, and an increase in noninterest expense of $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, which were partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in noninterest income and a $1.3 million decrease in provision for income taxes. Net income increased $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $7.5 million year over year due to rising market interest rates and a $1.5 million decrease in provision for credit losses. The increase in net income in the third quarter of 2023 was partially offset by a $1.6 million decrease in noninterest income and a $1.4 million increase in noninterest expense. The third quarter of 2023 was impacted by a pre-tax net loss on the sale of securities of $924,000, compared to pre-tax net losses on the sale of securities of $1.5 million and $1,000 in the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022, respectively. In addition, the third quarter of 2023 was also impacted by $629,000 of deconversion and liquidation costs from the 2022 sale of our Visa credit card portfolio.

Operating Results

Third quarter 2023 net income was $24.3 million, reflecting a $1.2 million decrease from the second quarter 2023, and an increase of $4.8 million from the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income, as defined above, was $24.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $776,000 from adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2023, and an increase of $5.2 million from adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2022.

Net interest and dividend income was $63.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, reflecting a decrease of $550,000, or 0.9%, from the second quarter of 2023, and an increase of $7.5 million, or 13.4%, from the third quarter of 2022.

We recorded a net provision for credit losses of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net provision for credit losses of $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, and a net provision for credit losses of $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income was $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.7 million, or 20.1%, compared to $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, and a decrease of $1.6 million, or 14.1%, compared to $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense was $37.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.6 million, or 7.4% compared to $34.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, and an increase of $1.4 million, or 4.0%, compared to $36.0 million for the third quarter of 2022.

We had a provision for income tax of $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a provision for income tax of $9.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 and a provision of $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for each of the periods presented was 25.1%, 26.9%, and 26.5%, respectively.

On October 17, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on November 6, 2023, to stockholders of record as of October 27, 2023.

Financial Highlights



Quarters Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2023 June 30,

2023 September 30, 2022 Balance sheet summary





Total assets $ 5,758,156 $ 5,883,942 $ 5,967,705 Total securities available-for-sale 1,229,618 1,335,622 1,609,759 Total loans 4,029,543 4,015,525 3,869,334 Total deposits 4,614,320 4,717,582 5,281,359 Total liabilities 5,225,598 5,369,987 5,533,991 Total equity 532,558 513,955 433,714

Total tangible assets $ 5,659,858 $ 5,785,028 $ 5,866,904 Total tangible equity 434,260 415,041 332,913

Income statement summary Net interest income $ 63,030 $ 63,580 $ 55,569 Provision for credit losses 3,000 2,000 4,500 Noninterest income 9,877 8,223 11,496 Noninterest expense 37,423 34,830 35,988 Net income 24,335 25,562 19,523 Effective tax rate 25.09 % 26.91 % 26.54 %

Profitability ratios Return on average assets (ROAA) 1.67 % 1.73 % 1.29 % Return on average equity (ROAE) 18.21 20.04 16.70 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 4.66 4.64 3.96 Efficiency ratio 50.08 46.84 53.08 Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) 22.80 25.30 21.87 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA) 7.67 7.17 5.67

Per share data Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.56 $ 0.43 Tangible book value per share 9.72 9.29 7.47

Company capital ratios 1 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.00 % 10.29 % 9.16 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.52 10.80 9.68 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.84 13.16 11.99 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.62 8.96 7.70

Bank capital ratios 1, 2 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.49 % 11.70 % 11.60 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.49 11.70 11.60 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.57 12.83 12.64 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.43 9.70 9.24

1 Both the Company and the Bank ratios are inclusive of a capital conservation buffer of 2.50%, and both are subject to the minimum capital adequacy guidelines of 7.00%, 8.50%, 10.50%, and 4.00% for the Common equity tier 1, Tier 1 risk-based, Total risk-based and Tier 1 leverage ratios, respectively.

2 The prompt corrective action provisions are applicable only at the Bank level, and are 6.50%, 8.00%, 10.00%, and 5.00% for the Common equity tier 1, Tier 1 risk-based, Total risk-based and Tier 1 leverage ratios, respectively.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Eccher said "Old Second reported strong results in the third quarter as we earned $24.3 million in net income, ROAA of 1.67% and ROATCE of 22.80%. Adjusting for merger-related expenses, the gain on the land trust sale and Visa portfolio-related items, our earnings per share increased by 28% over the third quarter 2022. Our tangible book value per share has increased by more than 30% over the last year and capital ratios continue to build very quickly with our tangible common equity ratio increasing by 50 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 7.67%. Our focus over the near term will continue to be on assessing risks both within the loan portfolio and more broadly and optimizing the earning asset mix while reducing our overall sensitivity to interest rates. We believe the ability to deliver exceptional returns and compound book value, at a time when marginal spreads in deposit and lending markets are tight, illustrates the quality of the franchise we have built. With a strong balance sheet, low-cost granular funding and continuing excellent overall profitability, Old Second is well positioned for the remainder of 2023 and beyond."

Asset Quality & Earning Assets

Nonperforming loans, comprised of nonaccrual loans plus loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing, and, prior to January 1, 2023, performing troubled debt restructurings, totaled $63.6 million at September 30, 2023, $61.2 million at June 30, 2023, and $52.9 million at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans, as a percent of total loans, were 1.6% at September 30, 2023, 1.5% at June 30, 2023, and 1.4% at September 30, 2022. The increase in the third quarter of 2023 is driven by the downgrade of a few credits during the quarter, due primarily to office-related loans within the commercial real estate-investor portfolio and debt service coverage shortfalls.

Total loans were $4.03 billion at September 30, 2023, reflecting an increase of $14.0 million compared to June 30, 2023, and an increase of $160.2 million compared to September 30, 2022. The increase year over year was largely driven by the growth in leases, commercial real estate investor, construction, and multifamily portfolios. Average loans (including loans held-for-sale) for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $4.01 billion, reflecting a decrease of $29.3 million from the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of $257.7 million from the third quarter of 2022.

Available-for-sale securities totaled $1.23 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.34 billion at June 30, 2023, and $1.61 billion at September 30, 2022. The unrealized mark-to-market loss on securities totaled $120.5 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $112.4 million as of June 30, 2023, and $131.0 million as of September 30, 2022, due to market interest rate fluctuations as well as changes year over year in the composition of the securities portfolio. During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, securities sales of $65.6 million resulted in net realized losses of $924,000, compared to sales of $74.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which resulted in net realized losses of $1.5 million, and no security sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, with a loss of $1,000 on the call of securities. We may continue to sell strategically identified securities as opportunities arise.

Non-GAAP Presentations

Management has disclosed in this earnings release certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure our performance, including the presentation of adjusted net income, net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis, and our efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis. The net interest margin fully taxable equivalent is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Consistent with industry practice, management has disclosed the efficiency ratio including and excluding certain items, which is discussed in the noninterest expense presentation on page 7 of the full filing of this release; see the investor relations tab at oldsecond.com for this full release.

We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision-making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe these measures provide investors with information regarding balance sheet profitability, and we believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing, and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP financial measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. The tables beginning on page 17 of the full filing of this release provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent; see the investor relations tab at oldsecond.com for the full release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement s

This earnings release and statements by our management may contain forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "should," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "believe," "may," "likely," "will," "forecast," "project," "looking forward," "optimistic," "hopeful," "potential," "progress," "prospect," "remain," "continue," "trend," "momentum," "remainder," "beyond," "and "near" or other statements that indicate future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the economic outlook, loan growth, deposit trends and funding, asset-quality trends, balance sheet growth, and building capital. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, (1) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct our operations may be different than expected; (2) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (3) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action; (4) risks related to future acquisitions, if any, including execution and integration risks; (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on us; (6) changes in interest rates, which has and may continue to affect our deposit and funding costs, net income, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of our assets, including our investment securities; (7) elevated inflation which causes adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (8) any increases in FDIC assessment which has increased, and may continue to increase, our cost of doing business; and (9) the adverse effects of events beyond our control that may have a destabilizing effect on financial markets and the economy, such as epidemics and pandemics, war or terrorist activities, essential utility outages, deterioration in the global economy, instability in the credit markets, disruptions in our customers' supply chains or disruption in transportation. Additional risks and uncertainties are contained in the "Risk Factors" and forward-looking statements disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by us or any person that future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Conference Call

We will host a call on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss our third quarter 2023 financial results. Investors may listen to our call via telephone by dialing 888-506-0062, using Entry Code: 243040. Investors should call into the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available until 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on October 26, 2023, by dialing 877-481-4010, using Conference ID: 49156.

CONTACT:

Bradley S. Adams

Chief Financial Officer

(630) 906-5484

SOURCE: Old Second Bancorp Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794333/old-second-bancorp-inc-reports-third-quarter-2023-net-income-of-243-million-or-054-per-diluted-share