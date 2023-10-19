Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2023) - Caravan Energy Corporation (CSE: CNRG) (OTCQB: CENCF) (FSE: V69) ("Caravan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Stephanie Sharma as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Ms. Sharma is a corporate services specialist, often acting as a Corporate Secretary, in a variety of industries. Ms. Sharma has extensive experience in providing corporate secretarial, governance, compliance, facilitating financings and disclosure consulting services to various private and publicly listed issuers, including companies listed on CBOE Global Markets (previously the NEO Exchange), TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTCQB.

Mr. Philip Ellard has stepped down as Corporate Secretary in order to focus on his role as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Company is also please to announce that is has granted, pursuant to its equity compensation plan, an aggregate of 275,000 stock options and 4,000,0000 restricted share units to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and holds options over the EBB Nickel-Cobalt Property and owns 33 rare earth mineral claims, all of which are located in British Columbia, Canada.

