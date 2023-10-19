Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2023) - Golden Horse Minerals Limited (TSXV: GHML) ("Golden Horse" or the "Company") wishes to advise that the Company has further bolstered its board of directors (the "Board") with the appointment of highly experienced Director and Executive, Mr. Paul Andre Huet to the position of Non-Executive Director effective October 18, 2023.

Mr. Huet embarked on his mining career over 35 years ago and throughout that time has built a reputation in developing world class mining companies. In his current role as Executive Chairman and CEO of Karora Resources, a TSX listed gold company (TSX: KRR), he oversaw a 10-fold growth in market cap, to over A$1 billion within a three-and-a-half-year period (current market cap of ~A$860 million). Mr. Huet is an expert in corporate and operational affairs and has a strong understanding of capital markets.

Mr. Huet's previous roles include President, CEO and Director of North American gold miner Klondex Mines from 2012-2018 until its acquisition by Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL), Chief Operating Officer of Premier Gold Mines Limited, General Manager at the Hollister mine (while owned by Great Basin Gold) and Mine Manager at the Midas Mine (while owned by Newmont and Franco-Nevada). Mr. Huet earned an Honors degree in Mining Engineering Technology from the Haileybury School of Mines in Ontario, and an Executive MBA from the Stanford University School of Business and has served on several non-profit and publicly traded company corporate boards.

Commenting on the appointment, Golden Horse Chairman and Interim CEO Graeme Sloan said:

"Paul brings to Golden Horse an extensive portfolio of corporate, operational and capital markets expertise, acquired from many years of professional work in the gold industry. His background is marked by a successful track record of developing gold deposits and efficiently steering projects into full production. Paul's strong global network will provide valuable assistance in the growth of the Company and will be a huge windfall for Golden Horse shareholders.

Paul's appointment comes at an important period in the Company's re-structure and growth, especially with the Company's plans for a TSXV and ASX dual listing later this year, early next year. Paul's appointment along with the recently announced appointment of Jonathan Lea as a Non-Executive Director, adds incredible depth to the Golden Horse Board. I look forward to working with Paul, Jonathan and the other Board members as we continue to fast track our exploration and development activities in the highly prospective Southern Cross region of Western Australia.

On behalf of the Board and shareholders, I would like to welcome Paul to the Golden Horse team."

